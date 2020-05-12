News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-12 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 12

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"He's worked very hard to get to the level he is, and that's motivation for us to get out and work."
— Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey, on his brother Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines of the day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Derrick Walton On Franz Wagner's Potential: 'How Good Does He Want To Be?'

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: JJ McCarthy Training In Arizona, 2022 QB Recruiting Intel

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: ITF Extra: The Latest On Myles Rowser & The Status Of His U-M Commitment

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Warde Manuel On NFL Early Entry, NIL– ‘It’s Time’

David Newton, ESPN: How Christian McCaffrey and his brothers are staying football-ready

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}