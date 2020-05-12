The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 12
Tweets of the day
You don’t make the cover of EA Sports NCAA Football for nothing!! @DenardX was THE GAME! A— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) May 11, 2020
〽️ICHIGAN Man and legend! ✊🏽 https://t.co/YRMxsejhmf
MICHIGAN MEN !!! #GOBLUE https://t.co/7wfXVLyBho— Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) May 11, 2020
⚠ Caution: Specialists at Work ⚠ pic.twitter.com/WAQZIRwLI4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 11, 2020
.@EdUofM caught up with WR Ronnie Bell - give their wide-ranging conversation a watch.#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/eqg7CdKmou— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 11, 2020
Quick exercise (requiring just one piece of equipment) from our awesome S&C Staff!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 11, 2020
It’s time for a Single Arm Dumbbell Row. #GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/jkyPgGPLfO
Michigan memories were flowing on this Zoom...@umichbball fans will want to stay tuned.— Alex Roux (@arouxBTN) May 11, 2020
We've got some fun footage coming soon: pic.twitter.com/Gfzb0EIzs2
1 year ago today... Best decision ever🤝🤝 GO BLUE〽️〽️〽️— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) May 11, 2020
Mo Hurst was a beast at Michigan 💪 #GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/BoNy3QEOdE— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) May 11, 2020
Juwan Howard makes a cameo in #TheLastDance 👀 pic.twitter.com/g2Q3Fa8pqV— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) May 11, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Derrick Walton On Franz Wagner's Potential: 'How Good Does He Want To Be?'
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: JJ McCarthy Training In Arizona, 2022 QB Recruiting Intel
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: ITF Extra: The Latest On Myles Rowser & The Status Of His U-M Commitment
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Warde Manuel On NFL Early Entry, NIL– ‘It’s Time’
• David Newton, ESPN: How Christian McCaffrey and his brothers are staying football-ready
---
