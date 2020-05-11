ITF Extra: The Latest On Myles Rowser & The Status Of His U-M Commitment
Class of 2022 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star cornerback Myles Rowser pledged to the Michigan Wolverines' football program on Jan. 13, but made headlines in early May when he revealed he was opening up his recruitment.
Rated as one of the 100 best players in the country in the class of 2022, should Rowser still be considered a Michigan "commitment?"
We spoke with his father to get the latest.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook