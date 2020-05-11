Guy plays strongside defensive end in high school, but big frame stands out, making him a candidate to slide inside to the interior of the d-line.

"He’s a big body that moves pretty well," Friedman said. "He shows some good strength on film. I like the way he uses his strong base.

"He plays on the defensive side and the offensive side. He brings a defensive mentality to the offensive side of the ball. I expect him to remain on the defensive side when he gets up to Michigan. 6-4, 240 is where we have him at, so he’s certainly got some room to fill out, and I expect him to probably end up moving inside and playing more on the interior on the defensive line than I do on the edge."

Another reason why he may excel on the interior is because of his speed that could pose challenges to opposing centers and guards.