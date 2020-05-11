Film Room: Michigan DL Commit TJ Guy Could Be 'A Mismatch'
2021 three-star strongside defensive end TJ Guy committed to Michigan Wolverines football in April.
We spoke with Rivals.com mid-atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman to help us break down Guy's game.
The Film
What Stands Out
Guy plays strongside defensive end in high school, but big frame stands out, making him a candidate to slide inside to the interior of the d-line.
"He’s a big body that moves pretty well," Friedman said. "He shows some good strength on film. I like the way he uses his strong base.
"He plays on the defensive side and the offensive side. He brings a defensive mentality to the offensive side of the ball. I expect him to remain on the defensive side when he gets up to Michigan. 6-4, 240 is where we have him at, so he’s certainly got some room to fill out, and I expect him to probably end up moving inside and playing more on the interior on the defensive line than I do on the edge."
Another reason why he may excel on the interior is because of his speed that could pose challenges to opposing centers and guards.
