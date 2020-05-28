Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on The Rich Eisen Show this afternoon to discuss not only the impending college football season this fall, but also where things currently stand in regards to planning for it. Several reports have surfaced over the last few weeks that administrators are taking positive steps to ensure that a season does indeed occur, with numerous universities around the nation confirming that students will be on campus at their respective institutions.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 47-18 record during his five years at U-M. (Lon Horwedel)

“Multiple commissioners, school presidents and regents are all involved in [planning for] college football,” Harbaugh told Eisen this afternoon. “Players on our team want to play, so we’re hoping for better news as the weeks go on. "The motor is revved up and we want somewhere to go. We do a weekly call with all the Big Ten coaches and athletic directors, and conference commissioner Kevin Warren — there are doctors on those calls as well. “We know what the NCAA is saying with the voluntary workouts that can begin June 1, and it looks like mandatory ones will be July 1.” The NCAA announcing it would be allowing students back on campuses for voluntary workouts last week was a major step in the right direction to ensuring a season will occur this fall, and Harbaugh’s reference of the mandatory ones potentially beginning on July 1 would be yet another step. Harbaugh and his staff have also turned to advice from the parents of several of his players on how to handle team activities moving forward.