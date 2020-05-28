Harbaugh This Afternoon: 'The Motor Is Revved Up & We Want Somewhere To Go'
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on The Rich Eisen Show this afternoon to discuss not only the impending college football season this fall, but also where things currently stand in regards to planning for it.
Several reports have surfaced over the last few weeks that administrators are taking positive steps to ensure that a season does indeed occur, with numerous universities around the nation confirming that students will be on campus at their respective institutions.
“Multiple commissioners, school presidents and regents are all involved in [planning for] college football,” Harbaugh told Eisen this afternoon. “Players on our team want to play, so we’re hoping for better news as the weeks go on.
"The motor is revved up and we want somewhere to go. We do a weekly call with all the Big Ten coaches and athletic directors, and conference commissioner Kevin Warren — there are doctors on those calls as well.
“We know what the NCAA is saying with the voluntary workouts that can begin June 1, and it looks like mandatory ones will be July 1.”
The NCAA announcing it would be allowing students back on campuses for voluntary workouts last week was a major step in the right direction to ensuring a season will occur this fall, and Harbaugh’s reference of the mandatory ones potentially beginning on July 1 would be yet another step.
Harbaugh and his staff have also turned to advice from the parents of several of his players on how to handle team activities moving forward.
“We’ve reached out to parents and have said this is both our team and your sons’, and have asked them what they think is right and how they want to do it — we’ve gotten a lot of great feedback,” he revealed.
“They’ve shared some of the protocols they have, and some of them are doctors with terrific suggestions. They’re helping us in a big way, and we’re going to visit again as a team on Saturday and tell them where we’re at.
“We’ll also talk about what has to happen with the local governances, the state governances and the University. It changes week to week and day to day, but everyone is being respectable and doing what the doctors are saying.”
The U-M head man reiterated that the “health of the coaches, staff and players are a priority” at this point, and that he applauds those who are continuing to do the right thing.
With that being said, however, Harbaugh’s passion and desire to get football going again was evident while speaking with Eisen today.
“Let’s keep going and keep attacking this with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” he exclaimed. “The engines are revved! We want somewhere to go! Our players were initially shocked at the possibility of fans not being in the stadium this fall.
“Would you rather play but in front of no fans, or not play at all? To a guy, our team would rather play.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook