Michigan Football: Where Will The Pass Rush Come From This Fall?
Michigan lost standout pass rusher Josh Uche to the NFL, a second round pick of the New England Patriots, and now must replace him. Defensive coordinator Don Brown said recently replacing Uche could be a by-committee affair.
Uche’s effectiveness led to a lot of three-down linemen looks last season, but this year we could see more four-man fronts. Brown confirmed several looks would be explored in the search for a good pass rush.
“I do feel very strongly about Taylor Upshaw. I do feel strongly about Luiji Vilain; David Ojabo I think has a lot of similar traits Josh Uche has,” Brown said. “If we had gotten through spring, we’d already have those answers. When we’re done preseason, we need to have those answers.
“But I’m very excited. When you can say multiple guys have a chance to impact you in a pass rush scenario, that’s a good thing. As you know, I feel very strongly about third down, second and longs. Those are the downs that get you off the field, and those are the areas I think we’ve done a good job in the last four years.”
Uche had a 26 percent pass rush rating pressuring the quarterback last year, and the goal was to keep him fresh for those scenarios, Brown said. It will be different this year.
“With Aidan Hutchinson, Kwity Paye, now you’re asking Upshaw, Luiji and Ojabo to be functional package players … I’m kind of excited about that,” Brown said. “We’ve just got to figure it out and see who are the guys best suited, most ready?
“Really, the nice thing is players determine it. Coaches don’t. All you do is see with your eyes and then make decisions on who plays certain roles. Uche could do all those things as a two-point stance defensive end. We may have to divide that work between two guys, because one guy could be great on the edge, another may be in short area quickness and change of direction scenarios. These are things we’re waiting to find out and see how it plays out.”
Search Has Begun For Third And Fourth Corners
Michigan’s starting corner duo of Ambry Thomas and Vince Gray also has Brown excited. Losing Lavert Hill to the NFL means opportunity for some of the young guys, but Brown likes his options.
“[Gray] played all year last year, was in the rotation the entire year and when Lavert got hurt against Illinois, he played the whole game,” Brown said. “This is a guy that’s 6-2, 6-3 and I’m just hoping we can hold on to him his entire career in terms of not coming out early, not that I begrudge that because I wouldn’t at all. But I think he’s an outstanding player with tremendous range.”
He even played some safety when they needed him there, not an easy task.
“But he did it and did it really well,” Brown continued. “I just see a guy whose confidence is there. I thought he really played extremely well. I can think of one corner route vs. Alabama where he knocked the ball down. I think the sky is the limit for this guy. Outstanding player, young man …. I see nothing but good things for him moving forward.”
Thomas has proven himself, while redshirt freshman D.J. Turner and true freshman Andre Seldon will battle with others for time at nickel corner.
“D.J., if you can play corner you can play nickel. Both of those guys have outstanding ability,” Brown said. “I’m very glad I’m going to get the opportunity to coach both those guys.
"When we lost spring, it was tough on D.J. in particular because he had kind of an injury plagued fall, which held him back. But you watch him run around and do things, the way he carried himself in winter workouts, he has come out of the freshman slump. Some guys go through that, especially when they get hurt. I think he went through that. I think we are going to see a guy that’s ready to compete for playing time. I’m very anxious to see where he goes.
“With Andre, that’s one of the reasons we signed him because of his ability to play nickel. We very strongly he’ll be able to make a run at that position. That position there is not a position that requires crazy amount of mental process. Really, physical challenge is most the important piece. We think he’s up to that.”
Seldon had a great year academically, Brown added, which is a sign of a kid acclimating to college life.
