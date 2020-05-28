The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk about University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel's comments on Monday regarding college athletics this fall, as well as the positive updates that have been coming in the days since. Then, they break down the quarterback battle, discussing Dylan McCaffrey, Joe Milton and the others. They wrap-up by bringing on special guest and Michigan student Conor McQuiston, who did a deep-dive analytical study on Michigan football in 2019. He shares his findings and more (29:00).

