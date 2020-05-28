Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (May 28)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk about University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel's comments on Monday regarding college athletics this fall, as well as the positive updates that have been coming in the days since. Then, they break down the quarterback battle, discussing Dylan McCaffrey, Joe Milton and the others. They wrap-up by bringing on special guest and Michigan student Conor McQuiston, who did a deep-dive analytical study on Michigan football in 2019. He shares his findings and more (29:00).
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene On O-Line Revamp, More
RELATED: Commit Impact: What Landing KeChaun Bennett Means For Michigan
Listen below, or on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Remember to subscribe, rate and review.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook