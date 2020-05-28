Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene On O-Line Revamp, More
Chris Balas and Doug Skene talk offensive line, latest developments in COVID pertaining to football and more ...
RELATED: Five Questions With Ja'Den McBurrows
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook