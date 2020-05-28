 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Offensive Line, Much More
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene On O-Line Revamp, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas and Doug Skene talk offensive line, latest developments in COVID pertaining to football and more ...

Michigan Wolverines football offensive line coach Ed Warinner will have to replace four new starters this year.
Michigan Wolverines football offensive line coach Ed Warinner will have to replace four new starters this year. (Brandon Brown)

