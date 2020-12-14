Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with Jon Jansen tonight on the Inside Michigan Football radio show, discussing a plethora of topics including Saturday's Iowa game, Wednesday's Signing Day and more. Harbaugh also talked about his club's return to practice yesterday, and how good it felt for the team to finally be preparing to face another opponent again. Here's what Harbaugh said about each topic…

The Michigan Wolverines' football team will play at Iowa on Saturday at 7:00 ET. (USA Today Sports Images)

What he's Been Doing Lately:

“Attacking each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. We got back on the practice field yesterday and the players had a lot of energy and enthusiasm. It was pretty darned inspiring. "We’ll be back out there today preparing for our game on Saturday against Iowa. We went in shells yesterday and today will be full pads. The energy off the body language was that they were excited to be back on the field and so was I and all the coaches — just playing ball. "That’s a darned good day and it felt great.”

Having his Players Ignore Outside Noise, and how to Handle Adversity:

“There’s been a lot of personal conversations about a lot of things. This has been a year of players facing quite a bit of adversity. There are people who don’t play football who can relate. "I’ve been impressed with how our guys have handled it. They've grown and learned about themselves, and about their ability and inner strength. These are things that will help them in the future. "If you’re strong and have faith, you have all you need. That’s what I’ve seen from our players. I’m proud of the different things they’ve experienced and have gone through. I could go on and on about what they’ve gone through — it’s inspiring.”

What the Players and Coaches Have Done the Last two Weeks:

“We’ve had meetings over Zoom and workouts as well— conditioning and strength training. We did that last Thursday and Friday. We’re back in the weight room today and there was a great vibe in there today — it’s how you feel when you get a great workout in with a great sweat. "You’re glad you did it. Leading up, you may be dreading it a little bit, but when it’s over and you gave it your best, you feel good about it 100 percent of the time. Those are good life lessons that apply in many directions.”

Michigan's Injuries:

“Even in a normal year, we wouldn’t [discuss it]. There’s no privacy protocols as it relates to being cleared by doctors on who’s able to play and who isn’t. In a normal situation, we wouldn’t talk about that. "On Saturday, we’ll show who’s able to play and who’s been cleared during the game.”

Excitement Surrounding the Iowa Matchup:

“The game is scheduled, time is set, place is set, and then you get preparing for the opponent. It’ll be a great challenge and Iowa is a heck of a team. I’m confident our team will respond to the challenge. "You read body language and see energy and enthusiasm in your players and coaches. It felt great to be back on the field today preparing to play a game.”

Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz:

“They’re very well coached and disciplined — offense, defense and special teams. It’s the qualities of a talented and well-coached team. Coach Ferentz’s success is a testament of that. "In 1998, I played with the Baltimore Ravens and he was the offensive line coach; he was a really good coach then. His track record at Iowa attests to that as well.”

Iowa's Offense:

“They [Iowa sophomore running back Tyler Goodson] hit the holes hard and fast. There’s a toughness in their running style and they’re creative too in how it’s schemed up. "Iowa is talented and plays disciplined, and can hurt you both in the passing game and in the run game.”

Iowa's Defense:

“[Our offense will have to do] all the things you have to do in football — be physical, take care of the ball and execute. They come off the ball and try to create a new line of scrimmage up front. "Their guys are where they’re supposed to be and play aggressive. It’s a good football team and we’ll have to play good — that’s what you have to do to beat a good team.”

Potential Concerns About Traveling:

“We’ve done it before. We’ll follow the protocols that are in place and we’ll honor them. We’ll get ourselves mentally and physically ready and we trust the protocols will work, just as they have on away games.”

Michigan's Quarterbacks:

“We’ve had several Zoom meetings with them and throwing sessions. We’re continuing the progression for all our quarterbacks, even though we haven't been on the practice field. "Now we’re getting mentally and physically ready to play Iowa.”

Wednesday's Signing Day:

“Couldn’t be more excited. This is a group who inspires me. They’re very focused on coming in and going to school, getting a great education and being the best they can be at football. "They’re very enthusiastic to be Michigan Wolverines.”

