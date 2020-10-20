It will likely take a group effort for U-M’s defensive backfield to slow down Minnesota junior receiver Rashod Bateman, whose 1,219 yards last year were the second most in the Big Ten.

Senior safety Brad Hawkins is the only bona fide veteran starter returning in the Michigan Wolverines’ football secondary, though sophomore safety Daxton Hill and redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray also have starting experience under their belts.

Some are a bit leery about the specific matchup, mainly due to the fact senior cornerback Ambry Thomas left U-M early and because the Wolverines will be starting an inexperienced player at cornerback opposite Gray.

“There’s a lack of experience there with Ambry leaving and Vincent rotating last year,” Hawkins admitted to reporters this afternoon. “That’s something people see, but they’re working very hard and are coming along.

"Vince has made big third downs stops in practice and is a leader in the corner room as an older guy with experience. He’s been out there in battles and wars. Vince has shown a lot of poise and everything is coming together for him.

"Look out for him on Saturday. It’ll be his task [to slow Bateman down]. I know he’ll compete and come out on top because I believe in him. He’s ready for this battle.”

Minnesota’s offense as a whole was respectable last year, but not elite. Its 432 yards per game ranked 42nd in the country, though it received excellent quarterback play from then-redshirt sophomore Tanner Morgan.

He completed 66 percent of his passes and tossed 30 touchdowns to only seven interceptions, setting a school record for passing TDs in the process.

“We’re watching last year’s film of them, and they have a new coordinator from Utah State [Mike Sanford],” Hawkins explained. "We’re not sure what we’re going to get from him.

"We see their spread offense on tape and are dialing down on what they did last year, as well as what their new offensive coordinator has done.