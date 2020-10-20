Hawkins, U-M's DBs Up To The Task Of Slowing Down Minnesota's Bateman
Senior safety Brad Hawkins is the only bona fide veteran starter returning in the Michigan Wolverines’ football secondary, though sophomore safety Daxton Hill and redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray also have starting experience under their belts.
It will likely take a group effort for U-M’s defensive backfield to slow down Minnesota junior receiver Rashod Bateman, whose 1,219 yards last year were the second most in the Big Ten.
RELATED: Ross Hasn't Seen a Team 'Come Together' Like This
Some are a bit leery about the specific matchup, mainly due to the fact senior cornerback Ambry Thomas left U-M early and because the Wolverines will be starting an inexperienced player at cornerback opposite Gray.
“There’s a lack of experience there with Ambry leaving and Vincent rotating last year,” Hawkins admitted to reporters this afternoon. “That’s something people see, but they’re working very hard and are coming along.
"Vince has made big third downs stops in practice and is a leader in the corner room as an older guy with experience. He’s been out there in battles and wars. Vince has shown a lot of poise and everything is coming together for him.
"Look out for him on Saturday. It’ll be his task [to slow Bateman down]. I know he’ll compete and come out on top because I believe in him. He’s ready for this battle.”
Minnesota’s offense as a whole was respectable last year, but not elite. Its 432 yards per game ranked 42nd in the country, though it received excellent quarterback play from then-redshirt sophomore Tanner Morgan.
He completed 66 percent of his passes and tossed 30 touchdowns to only seven interceptions, setting a school record for passing TDs in the process.
“We’re watching last year’s film of them, and they have a new coordinator from Utah State [Mike Sanford],” Hawkins explained. "We’re not sure what we’re going to get from him.
"We see their spread offense on tape and are dialing down on what they did last year, as well as what their new offensive coordinator has done.
“We play man [defense] and know they like to throw fade balls to Bateman, one-on-one backside by himself. We prepare for things like that and study the ways teams are going to attack us in our style of defense.”
One youngster in the secondary who could potentially see playing time on Saturday night is freshman safety Makari Paige, who head coach Jim Harbaugh has raved about since camp began.
Hawkins was asked about him specifically this afternoon, and had plenty of praise for both him and the other young cornerbacks who are competing to start opposite Gray.
“Makari Paige’s coverage skills are off the charts with his size and length,” Hawkins exclaimed. “He has the perfect safety body. He’s very smart and is a quick learner. [Redshirt sophomore cornerback] Gemon Green, [redshirt freshman cornerback] D.J. Turner, [redshirt sophomore safety] German Green and [redshirt freshman cornerback] Jalen Perry are all coming along as well and doing a great job.”
Notes
• The primary discussion surrounding Michigan’s team lately has involved redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton and how he’s been performing in practice leading up to Saturday’s first start.
“I know he’s ready because he’s playing with so much confidence,” the senior safety noted. “He’s so poised and comes out every day ready to work. His confidence is off the charts, so I can’t wait for everybody to see what he can do for this offense and this football team.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook