Highlights & Recap: Michigan Wins Huge Weekend Series Over No. 21 Indiana

Michigan Wolverines baseball (25-13) protected home field this weekend, taking down No. 21-ranked Indiana (24-12) in two of three games in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines now sit in third place in the Big Ten standings, just behind the Hoosiers and one game back of Nebraska (24-11). Here is a recap of how the weekend unfolded on the diamond. RELATED: Former Michigan Star Chris Webber Selected To Basketball Hall Of Fame RELATED: Rudy Tomjanovich Gives A Big 'Go Blue!' During HOF Enshrinement Speech

Michigan Wolverines baseball beat Indiana in games one and three to take the series. (Michigan Baseball Twitter Account)

Game 1: Friday, May 14 — Michigan 10, Indiana 3

Michigan's lefty ace, redshirt sophomore Steven Hajjar, got himself into some early trouble in the first inning, allowing the Hoosiers to attain runners at the corners with just one out, but he battled his way out of the jam. Hajjar improved to 4-0 on the season, as he allowed six hits and three runs in 6.1 innings, while striking out eight Hoosiers. Michigan hit three home runs in game one, with sophomore first baseman Ted Burton getting the party started with a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the second to break the scoring seal and give the Maize and Blue a 1-0 lead. Hajjar's toughest half-inning came in the third, when Indiana was able to capitalize off a misjudged fly ball that got lost in the sun — that two-run single with two outs gave Indiana a 2-1 edge. But the Wolverines battled back with a five-run bottom half of that inning. With the bases juiced, fifth-year senior catcher Griffin Mazur, who leads the squad in runs batted in with 32 on the year, hit a two-RBI single through the left side of the infield to get the lead back, 3-2. At that point, the Hoosiers pulled starter Tommy Sommer. Reliever Braden Scott didn't calm the storm, though, with the Wolverines notching two-straight RBI singles from fifth-year senior shortstop Benjamin Sems and Burton, followed by a two-RBI single from sophomore left fielder Tito Flores, who led the squad with three hits on the day. Michigan led 6-2 after the frame. Mazur opened the floodgates with a three-run homer in the fourth inning, giving the Wolverines a 9-2 advantage and more than enough insurance, with the Hoosiers only scoring once more in the ball game. That run came in the seventh, when Hajjar was pulled from the game with the bases loaded. Redshirt junior righty reliever Isaiah Paige picked him up, however, and forced Indiana to strand the bases loaded. Sophomore right fielder Clark Elliott turned on a fastball in the eighth inning and blasted it over the right field wall to make it 10-3, which wound up being the final score. Box Score

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZXllZCBieSAz77iP4oOjIGhvbWVycywgYW4gYWdncmVzc2l2ZSBv ZmZlbnNlIHBvd2VyZWQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT4gdG8gYSAxMC0zIHdpbiBGcmlkYXkgdnMuIEluZGlh bmEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3pGT1BId0dpU20iPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS96Rk9QSHdHaVNtPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIEJh c2ViYWxsIChAdW1pY2hiYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS91bWljaGJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xMzkzMzc1MzExNTQ3NTQz NTUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Game 2: Saturday, May 15 — Indiana 13, Michigan 8

Scoring was the name of the game on Saturday, with the two clubs combining for 21 runs — much of the fireworks came later on in the contest — in a Hoosier victory. Michigan trotted sophomore righty Cameron Weston out to start, coming off his complete game one-hitter against Michigan State last Saturday. He lasted five innings in this one, allowing four hits and one earned run (three unearned) while being credited with the loss (he is now 5-3 on the campaign). The Hoosiers scored four in the fourth inning, with a throwing error prolonging the frame and thus the three unearned runs. Indiana held a 4-0 lead until it scored another three runs in the top of the seventh. But Michigan answered with five runs of its own in the bottom of the frame, finally getting on the board after notching just one hit in the first six innings. An RBI double by Flores got the scoring going for the Maize and Blue, who then got three-straight RBI singles from fifth-year senior third baseman Christian Molfetta, sophomore right fielder Clark Elliott and sophomore designated hitter Jimmy Obertop to cut the deficit to two, 7-5.

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CNzogSEVSRSBXRSBHTyEgT2JlcnRvcCBwbGF0ZXMgdHdvIG1vcmUg cnVucyB3aXRoIGEgbGluZXIgYW5kIGl0cyA3LTUhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby8zWVNHRkNjSUVNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vM1lTR0ZDY0lF TTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQHVtaWNoYmFz ZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2hiYXNl YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MzY2NjE1NDI1NDY3MTg3Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Erratic pitching did Michigan in during a six-run eighth inning for Indiana which included four walks and a hit batter. The Wolverines responded with three runs in the bottom half of the eighth — thanks in part to an RBI double down the left field line by Molfetta that got the rally going — but it wasn't enough. Indiana won 13-8, setting up Sunday's huge rubber match. Box Score

Game 3: Sunday, May 16 — Michigan 6, Indiana 3

Michigan lefty starter Jacob Denner was chased from last weekend's series finale against Michigan State after 2.1 innings, and was credited with the loss. But he responded nicely this week, rising to the challenge against tougher competition. He allowed four hits and one run in 6.1 innings of work, notching the victory to improve to 4-3 on the season. Mazur flied out to right field in the bottom of the second, scoring Sems to give the Wolverines an early edge. In the next at-bat, Flores doubled to left field, scoring Burton — and Michigan had a 2-0 lead. Burton, who was on third base after doubling to center field and advanced to third on a groundout, scored his second run of the game on a wild pitch to give the Maize and Blue a 3-0 lead in the fourth. Indiana freshman right fielder Morgan Colopy homered to right field in the fifth inning, appearing to give the Hoosiers some life, but they were never able to get anything more out of the brief momentum. Michigan's pitching held steady for the next couple innings, with right-handed senior reliever Blake Beers replacing Denner with one out in the seventh inning and getting out of the frame unscathed. Head coach Erik Bakich went with junior righty Willie Weiss to begin the eighth inning, but he ran into trouble after striking out the first batter he saw. He walked the next two, then was pulled in favor of junior right-hander Will Proctor, who, with two runners on base, got the Wolverines out of the jam, forcing two ground-ball outs to retire the side.

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NODogV2lsbCBQcm9jdG9yID0gRG9jdG9yLiA8YnI+VHdvIGdyb3Vu ZGVycyB0byBlbmQgdGhlIHRocmVhdC4gTGV0JiMzOTtzIEdvITxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9MRkc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNMRkc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby93cEZyWUd3UzdRIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd3BGcllHd1M3 UTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQHVtaWNoYmFz ZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2hiYXNl YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTM5NDAxMzQ3NDU1NzAyMjIwOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

The Wolverines added some insurance in the eighth, with Flores doubling to center field and scoring Sems for his second RBI of the afternoon. Two more runs scored on a throwing error to give Michigan a 6-1 lead, which ended up being the final score. An error in the top of the ninth allowed Indiana to get a runner on, but Proctor finished things off with a fielder's choice and two strikeouts. Michigan was able to celebrate the series victory on their home field. Box Score

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZW5uZXIgRGF6emxlcyBhcyBNaWNoaWdhbiBUb3BzIE5vLiAyMSBJ bmRpYW5hLCBXaW5zIFNlcmllczxicj48YnI+UkVDQVA6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iN25XSmRRN0JSIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vYjduV0pkUTdC UjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv Qmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1 ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dYMkdJUHRodWMiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nWDJHSVB0aHVjPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2Fu IEJhc2ViYWxsIChAdW1pY2hiYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91bWljaGJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xMzk0MDUxOTgwNTI4 NjUyMjg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Up Next For Michigan Baseball

Michigan will host Maryland in a three-game set next weekend at Ray Fisher Stadium. Only two more weekend series remain. The Maize and Blue are scheduled to head to Lincoln for a matchup with Nebraska the following week.

Big Ten Baseball Standings