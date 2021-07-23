How Cade McNamara Became 'The Rock' Of Michigan's Offense

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have made no bones about it — redshirt freshman Cade McNamara is the team's starting quarterback until proven otherwise. The Reno, Nev., native won the job late last season after impressing during relief duty. On the year, McNamara completed 43-of-71 pass attempts for 425 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. The sample size has been small, he didn't beat out Joe Milton (who has since transferred to Tennessee) last offseason and the bulk of his playing time came against perennial Big Ten East bottom feeder Rutgers, leaving fans — and likely some of his teammates and coaches — questioning just how good McNamara is. But he's taken the job and run with it over the last eight months since being injured in the season finale against Penn State, and Harbaugh said that he just won't relent control of the top spot in the room to highly-touted freshman J.J. McCarthy, Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman or freshman Dan Villari. RELATED: Jim Harbaugh: 'We've Got To Knock [Ohio State] Off Their Perch' RELATED: Why Hassan Haskins Believes Michigan Has The Nation's Top Running Back Room

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara threw for four touchdowns last season against Rutgers. (MGoBlue.com)

McNamara's teammates have rallied around him, as well. "Most definitely Cade is No. 1," redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins said. "... He’s been doing a great job. I trust him, like that big word, ‘trust.’ I definitely trust Cade. He’s been working, grinding like everybody else on our team. We’re still coming together, and just grinding still to that first game. It’s going to be fun. I definitely like Cade, as well. "He’s a great leader. He knows what he’s talking about, he knows the game. He’s well-rounded, balanced. He’s been grinding like everybody else on that team. I’m glad that he’s our quarterback." Just how improved is McNamara, and in what ways has he gotten better? Nobody has been around him this offseason more than his teammates, so the trio of Wolverines — Haskins, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross — who were sent to Big Ten Media Days are uniquely qualified to answer those questions. The most common theme: McNamara's enhanced leadership. The traits were there in 2020, when McNamara would be seen shoving guys in the right direction when lining up, screaming out the signals pre-snap, etc. But he's a year older now, has a better grasp of the offense and his teammates, which has allowed him to soar even higher as a leader.

