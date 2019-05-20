With current Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard’s name emerging as a strong candidate for the next Michigan head coach, Howard could join a unique list.

If Howard leaves the NBA for the college game, he would become a head coach without any prior collegiate experience. In recent history, this has not been a very successful move.

Overall hiring NBA coaches both head coaches and assistant head coaches, or front office members has not been very successful in recent years with many being fired or not turning around their programs as expected.

Examining those names reveals that coaches without collegiate experience don’t tend to work out too well.