How Good Can U-M's LBs Be? 'Best Group In The Country,' Per Josh Ross
Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Ross started the first three games of last season as a junior and was a staple in the Maize and Blue’s linebacking unit, averaging 35.3 snaps through those three contests.
An injury in the Sept. 21 loss at Wisconsin caused him to miss the rest of the regular-season, however, though he returned to see special teams snaps in the Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama.
Ross is fully expected to re-earn his starting job once again when Michigan takes the field in late October.
“Playing with my brothers again [is what I’m looking forward to most],” he told the media this afternoon. “Injuries are so tough and unpredictable, but I’m glad I went through that experience and was able to grow from it.
“I’m so prepared for this season and am excited, especially coming off that injury. Can we just put pads on please? Let us do what we do. I’ve missed hitting so much because it’s what I do.
"That contact and tenacity and completely killing your opponent makes you happy, and makes you feel accomplished.”
The news broke yesterday morning that the Big Ten reversed its decision and will indeed hold a fall football season, with players, coaches and fans rejoicing everywhere throughout the conference.
It had been trending in that direction over the past two weeks or so, but when considering how many contradictions and false reports there have been, nothing was a given.
“Hearing that news was so exciting,” Ross exclaimed. “Twitter is how I found out — I was tuned in. We were all kind of on top of it, and everyone was made aware at about the same time.
“Coach [Don] Brown was so excited too! In meetings yesterday, he kept saying ‘Nothing can ruin my mood right now! I’m so excited!’ We all felt the same way. We’d been putting so much work in and preparing, so it’s a blessing we get to play this fall.
"We kept pushing forward and practicing hard, and kept getting better as a team.
“We’re ready to play. I had remained hopeful and thought it was going to happen. I found it preposterous that others were playing and we weren’t. I thought it needed to happen and that it would happen … and it did.”
Ross and his position-mates will have somewhat of a revamped linebacking unit to work with in 2020, following the departures of Josh Uche, Jordan Glasgow and Khaleke Hudson from last year’s crew.
Ross and redshirt sophomore Cam McGrone (started the final 10 games of last season) are both experienced and proven contributors, however, with redshirt sophomore viper Michael Barrett expected to be the only inexperienced starter of the bunch.
“My expectation is that we’ll be the best linebacker group in the country, and Cam feels the same way,” Ross revealed. “One of the guys who has impressed me most is a freshman — Nikhai Hill-Green.
“He’s a great player, though he’s still learning. He’s instinctive and very smart, and will be a very good player for Michigan in the future. [Redshirt sophomore] Ben VanSumeren is another one who’s hard working and is a big weight room guy — that dude is so strong.
“You wouldn’t even understand how strong he is. He brings speed, intensity and hard work — he’s always around the ball and never stops. Ben will have our defense moving in a positive direction for sure.”
Perhaps the biggest change to the linebacking unit, however, will be the insertion of new position coach Brian Jean-Mary, who took over for the departed Anthony Campanile. Jean-Mary was hired by head coach Jim Harbaugh in mid-January, but remains a bit of an unknown to Michigan fans.
“He’s one of those coaches you want on your side,” Ross explained. “He’s very enthusiastic, passionate and knows his stuff. His energy comes off on the players in a positive way. I’m glad he’s on our staff this year.”
Notes
• With the news of redshirt junior quarterback Dylan McCaffrey's transfer yesterday, redshirt sophomore Joe Milton will undoubtedly serve as the team's starting signal-caller this fall.
“Joe has always had the talent, size and speed — it’s been more mental with him," Ross noted. "He really became a leader this year and matured. I think he’ll have a fabulous season, and I’m so glad he’s on my team.
"As my friend, I want to see him succeed and thrive this year. He’s had the talent — it was just the mental piece he had to get better. It’s about maturity and being a leader as a quarterback.
"I’m not saying he wasn’t that guy before — it has just gotten a lot better.”
• Michigan's starting defensive line will be one of the most experienced unit of starters on the entire team in 2020, with senior defensive end Kwity Paye, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp all bonafide, grizzled veterans.
Depth remains a bit of a concern at both defensive tackle and defensive end, however.
“The first guy that comes to mind for me is Aidan," Ross revealed. "He’s an animal. He’s someone you want to be around and is a leader on our team. He’s going to have a tremendous season.
"[Redshirt freshman defensive tackle] Mazi Smith and [sophomore defensive tackle] Chris Hinton are both huge dudes, especially Mazi. They each matured from last year and that’s the biggest thing for me.
"They know the defense and are in the right spots at the right time, handling their assignments. [Redshirt sophomore defensive end] Taylor Upshaw has also shown a lot of improvement from last year too.
"He’s always had that athletic ability, and now it’s just about whether he can bring it together mentally. It’s about making sure his head is on straight and doing what he needs to do, but he’ll help us this year for sure.”
