Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Ross started the first three games of last season as a junior and was a staple in the Maize and Blue’s linebacking unit, averaging 35.3 snaps through those three contests. An injury in the Sept. 21 loss at Wisconsin caused him to miss the rest of the regular-season, however, though he returned to see special teams snaps in the Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama. Ross is fully expected to re-earn his starting job once again when Michigan takes the field in late October.

“Playing with my brothers again [is what I’m looking forward to most],” he told the media this afternoon. “Injuries are so tough and unpredictable, but I’m glad I went through that experience and was able to grow from it. “I’m so prepared for this season and am excited, especially coming off that injury. Can we just put pads on please? Let us do what we do. I’ve missed hitting so much because it’s what I do. "That contact and tenacity and completely killing your opponent makes you happy, and makes you feel accomplished.” The news broke yesterday morning that the Big Ten reversed its decision and will indeed hold a fall football season, with players, coaches and fans rejoicing everywhere throughout the conference. It had been trending in that direction over the past two weeks or so, but when considering how many contradictions and false reports there have been, nothing was a given. “Hearing that news was so exciting,” Ross exclaimed. “Twitter is how I found out — I was tuned in. We were all kind of on top of it, and everyone was made aware at about the same time. “Coach [Don] Brown was so excited too! In meetings yesterday, he kept saying ‘Nothing can ruin my mood right now! I’m so excited!’ We all felt the same way. We’d been putting so much work in and preparing, so it’s a blessing we get to play this fall. "We kept pushing forward and practicing hard, and kept getting better as a team.

“We’re ready to play. I had remained hopeful and thought it was going to happen. I found it preposterous that others were playing and we weren’t. I thought it needed to happen and that it would happen … and it did.” Ross and his position-mates will have somewhat of a revamped linebacking unit to work with in 2020, following the departures of Josh Uche, Jordan Glasgow and Khaleke Hudson from last year’s crew. Ross and redshirt sophomore Cam McGrone (started the final 10 games of last season) are both experienced and proven contributors, however, with redshirt sophomore viper Michael Barrett expected to be the only inexperienced starter of the bunch. “My expectation is that we’ll be the best linebacker group in the country, and Cam feels the same way,” Ross revealed. “One of the guys who has impressed me most is a freshman — Nikhai Hill-Green. “He’s a great player, though he’s still learning. He’s instinctive and very smart, and will be a very good player for Michigan in the future. [Redshirt sophomore] Ben VanSumeren is another one who’s hard working and is a big weight room guy — that dude is so strong. “You wouldn’t even understand how strong he is. He brings speed, intensity and hard work — he’s always around the ball and never stops. Ben will have our defense moving in a positive direction for sure.”

Perhaps the biggest change to the linebacking unit, however, will be the insertion of new position coach Brian Jean-Mary, who took over for the departed Anthony Campanile. Jean-Mary was hired by head coach Jim Harbaugh in mid-January, but remains a bit of an unknown to Michigan fans. “He’s one of those coaches you want on your side,” Ross explained. “He’s very enthusiastic, passionate and knows his stuff. His energy comes off on the players in a positive way. I’m glad he’s on our staff this year.”