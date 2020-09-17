 Michigan Wolverines Football: The Big Ten Is Back!
Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast: The Big Ten Is Back

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox break down the Big Ten's decision to reinstate the fall football season, redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey's decision to reportedly transfer, senior wideout Nico Collins' opt out and much more.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is excited to have a fall season.
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is excited to have a fall season. (USA Today Sports Images)

