The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox break down the Big Ten's decision to reinstate the fall football season, redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey's decision to reportedly transfer, senior wideout Nico Collins' opt out and much more.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts.

