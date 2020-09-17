Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast: The Big Ten Is Back
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox break down the Big Ten's decision to reinstate the fall football season, redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey's decision to reportedly transfer, senior wideout Nico Collins' opt out and much more.
Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Latest Buzz On Jalen Mayfield
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook