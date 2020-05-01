How High Can Crippen Rise In The Rankings? Substantially, Per This Expert
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive guard Greg Crippen is currently rated as the fourth highest rated prospect in the Michigan Wolverines’ 2021 football recruiting class, checking in at No. 129 nationally.
He is also a key member of what is turning out to be an outstanding offensive line haul, with two other top 140 prospects in Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson four-star offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi (No. 49 nationally) and Detroit Cass Tech four-star center Raheem Anderson (No. 139) in the fold as well.
Michigan doesn’t appear to be done adding to its offensive line class either, sitting at or near the top for two more top 70 linemen in Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler (No. 55) and Boston Noble and Greenough School four-star offensive guard Drew Kendall (No. 63).
The versatility Crippen possesses along the interior makes him a valuable prospect, with the U-M staff reportedly having recruited him as a center (he is rated as the fifth best guard in the nation).
“I’ve seen him snap as a center at camps, and he’ll be fine,” Rivals.com Southeast recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy explained.
“There are so few true high school centers that only spend their time snapping. Most college centers you see are former guards, so that won’t be a problem for Crippen whatsoever.
“I think he’s a little sawed off to potentially be a tackle. You could use him as a tackle if you were in a pinch, but he’s only 6-4 and most tackles at Michigan are 6-6 or 6-7. They could probably play him at right tackle if they really wanted to, but I see him as more of a center/guard.
"I’ve always liked him overall as a player.
“I think he’s been well-coached everywhere he’s been, even before he got to IMG Academy. It’s clear he’s technically sound, though he has to get a little stronger in the upper body.
“I don’t think he’s ready to go to the Big Ten and play just yet, seeing as how he could add 20 more pounds of muscle and get stronger. He knows what he’s doing though, and has light feet for his size at 270 pounds and moves pretty well.
"Those are his strong points — for a guard, he has extremely light feet.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news