Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive guard Greg Crippen is currently rated as the fourth highest rated prospect in the Michigan Wolverines’ 2021 football recruiting class, checking in at No. 129 nationally. He is also a key member of what is turning out to be an outstanding offensive line haul, with two other top 140 prospects in Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson four-star offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi (No. 49 nationally) and Detroit Cass Tech four-star center Raheem Anderson (No. 139) in the fold as well.

Michigan Wolverines football commit Greg Crippen stands 6-4, 270. (Rivals.com)

Michigan doesn’t appear to be done adding to its offensive line class either, sitting at or near the top for two more top 70 linemen in Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler (No. 55) and Boston Noble and Greenough School four-star offensive guard Drew Kendall (No. 63). The versatility Crippen possesses along the interior makes him a valuable prospect, with the U-M staff reportedly having recruited him as a center (he is rated as the fifth best guard in the nation). “I’ve seen him snap as a center at camps, and he’ll be fine,” Rivals.com Southeast recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy explained.