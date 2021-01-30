Five former Michigan Wolverines football players participated in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Saturday afternoon. Running back Chris Evans was on the American Team, while long snapper Camaron Cheeseman, wide receiver Nico Collins, fullback/tight end Ben Mason and cornerback Ambry Thomas resided on the National Team. Evans did not make an appearance in the game, despite being lauded for his skills in practice all week. The National Team, coached by Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, defeated the American Team, 27-24. Below are notes on how Wolverines performed, as well as highlights from the game. RELATED: Senior Bowl Roundup: Michigan Players Impressing Heading Into The Game RELATED: Senior Bowl Day Two: Michigan's Nico Collins Shines — 'He's Special' RELATED: How Michigan Football Players Fared On Day One Of Senior Bowl Activities

Former Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Nico Collins did not notch a reception in the Reese's Senior Bowl. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

LS Camaron Cheeseman, National Team

Cheeseman, who opted out of the 2020 season for Michigan, snapped for punts and kicks on the National Team.

WR Nico Collins, National Team

After an impressive week of practice, Collins did not appear until the American Team's second possession. He played for several possessions in the first half but was not targeted in the game. He did not appear after halftime.

FB/TE Ben Mason, National Team

Mason started the game for the National Team, and was aggressive right off the bat. On the squad's first play from scrimmage, from the left h-back position, he made a solid block to seal the defender.

Ben Mason at the left h-back spot here. Nice block, sealing the defender. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mNq27HcQ1O — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 30, 2021

Mason lined up at fullback on the team's second possession, and helped spring a big run by former North Carolina running back Michael Carter, who picked up 27 yards on the play.

Just as NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah began raving about Mason and some of the plays he had already made, Mason impressed as a blocker once again early in the second quarter. "Keep an eye on him, by the way. He's already had a few nice lead blocks in the game," Jeremiah said. "He's actually started a game on the defensive line, so he's very versatile. A very tough kid." On the ensuing play, right on cue, Mason pancaked his man out of the fullback spot. "This is an introduction to Ben Mason," Jeremiah said. "You want to see a fullback handle his business? Keep an eye on 42, up in the hole and ... down you go!"

CB Ambry Thomas, National Team