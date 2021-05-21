How On-Field Results Can Earn Steve Clinkscale Michigan's Co-D.C. Tag

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh acted quickly following the departure of co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Mo Linguist's departure to become Buffalo's head coach in early May. Just four days later, Harbaugh hired Steve Clinkscale from Kentucky to serve as the Wolverines' defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach, making yet another offseason splash.

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas reported at the time that Clinkscale signed a three-year deal and that there is a path for him to be promoted to co-defensive coordinator.

Over a week later, FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests have been granted and details have emerged, showing that Clinkscale will make an annual salary of $600,000 over the next three years. There is an interesting incentive in the contract, however, stating exactly how Clinkscale can receive the aforementioned promotion and a raise of $100,000.

"If during the 2021 Division I FBS season, the defense for the University of Michigan finishes in the top 25 in fewest passing yards allowed per game for the regular season, Coach's annualized base salary in years two and three will be $700,000 and Coach shall also be promoted to Co-Defensive Coordinator for the remainder of the employment term," the contract states.

"If Michigan does not finish in the top 25 in fewest passing yards allowed per game in year one but does in year two, Coach's annualized base salary will be $700,000 for contract year three and coach will also be promoted to Co-Defensive Coordinator."

