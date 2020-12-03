"In the conversations with our medical professionals about the uptick that we were seeing in positive COVID cases with our team, it led them to bring forth the decision that we needed to pause, for the health and safety of our student-athletes, our staff and our coaches," Manuel said in an interview with MGoBlue TV.

Though ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit insinuated on national television that the Wolverines may "wave the white flag," against Ohio State next week, U-M Director of Athletics Warde Manuel made it clear the decision to pause team activities was based on the health and safety of all involved, not anything having to do with gamesmanship.

Michigan football has conducted all team activities virtually this week, after an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Wednesday, the Wolverines joined eight other Big Ten teams in seeing a game get canceled — with Saturday's contest against Maryland being taken off the slate.

The football team, including head coach Jim Harbaugh, were saddened — but understanding — of the decision and necessity to shut down, Manuel said.

"I talked to Jim earlier, and he was really disappointed by the decision," Manuel said. "Understands the decision, supports the decision. But we want to play. Those student-athletes want to play, and this is an opportunity that we have to pause, and we all understand it. But they are disappointed because they worked so hard to get this far into the season, and nobody wanted this to stop this way."

Though there have been no official announcements about the number of positive coronavirus cases among players, coaches and support staff members, it's safe to assume the Wolverines — as of Wednesday afternoon — have not yet hit the Big Ten's threshold to force a seven-day shutdown, since Michigan announced that Monday, Dec. 7 would be the earliest day the team could return to practice.

If Michigan did return Monday, the team would have five days in person to prepare for a game against the Buckeyes. But looking at the trends across the Big Ten, it's unlikely to say Michigan will be able to return in such a quick manner to play in Columbus Dec. 12.

Coming into this week, all three programs (Wisconsin, Maryland and Minnesota) that had outbreaks leading to a canceled game were forced to miss two straight games — not including Ohio State, who canceled its game with Illinois last week but returned to team facilities this week and may play Michigan State Saturday.

So what would it take exactly for the Maize and Blue to be able to gather at Schembechler Hall once again and get back on the practice field? Dr. Sami Rifat, Medical Director for Michigan Athletics, broke it down in his own interview with MGoBlue TV.

"I’d like to see a good two, three days of us trending in the right direction before we feel comfortable getting people back together," Rifat revealed.

"And I will say that I feel incredibly responsive. We have a great deal of support throughout the university, so we get this information, it seems like in real time. So we’re able to act quickly and hopefully mitigate spread."

While they're being cautious on when to return, they want to be able to do so swiftly once it's safe.

"But also the other way around — when it’s safe to go back, we hope to act quickly in that direction as well," Rifat said.