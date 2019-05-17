Since 1998, nine college basketball coaches moved up from the collegiate ranks to become NBA head coaches.

John Beilein became the ninth former college coach to jump to the NBA in that time, leaving Michigan searching for its next head coach. He joined the ranks of Billy Donovan, Fred Hoiberg, Brad Stevens, Reggie Theus, Mike Montgomery, Leonard Hamilton, Lon Kruger and Tim Floyd as collegiate coaches to go to the NBA straight from the college level.

After those eight coaches left, the schools turned to a variety of places to find their replacements. Six out of the eight replacements came from the ranks of mid-major coaches, while the other two were Power 5 assistant coaches

None of the eight replacements were NBA head coaches or assistant coaches, assistant coaches from the same program or Power 5 head coaches.

Here's how those new hires fared: