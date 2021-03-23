From 1995 through the 2012 season, the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program made zero Sweet Sixteen appearances. With last night's thrilling 86-78 win over LSU, the Maize and Blue have now made four consecutive Sweet Sixteens, dating back to 2017. Michigan is in the midst of a stretch that only one other program in the sport can match — Gonzaga. The Wolverines and Bulldogs are the only two schools (out of 353 Division 1 programs in the sport) who have been a participant in each of the last four Sweet Sixteens (counting this year's), a feat the game's blue bloods like Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and UCLA can't even lay claim to.

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Brandon Johns scored 7 points last night and pulled down 5 boards. (USA Today Sports Images)

U-M's sustained run of postseason excellence takes on even more significance when digging a little deeper and putting in perspective how difficult it is for any program to make four straight Sweet Sixteens. This is the first time in Michigan history the Wolverines have accomplished the feat. In fact, there had only been two previous occurrences where the program had even made three consecutive trips to the Sweet Sixteen — from 1964 to 1966 under Dave Strack and from 1992 to 1994 under Steve Fisher.

