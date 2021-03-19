 Michigan Wolverines basketball HC Juwan Howard won another Coach of the Year award today.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-19 15:01:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Howard Wins Another Award, Off To One Of The Best Starts Of Any U-M Coach

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The hardware kept rolling in for Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard today. The U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) announced this afternoon he was their recipient for the 2021 Henry Iba Award, given annually to the national coach of the year.

The accolade is named after legendary Oklahoma A&M (who has since changed its name to Oklahoma State) coach Henry Iba, who led his Cowboys squad to back-to-back national championships in 1945 (over New York University) and 1946 (over North Carolina), while advancing to the national title game for a third time in 1949 before falling to Kentucky.

RELATED: Eli Brooks: Michigan Ready For A Run, Performs 'Even Better Under Pressure'

RELATED: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (March 18)

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Juwan Howard
Michigan Wolverines basketball's Juwan Howard went 19-12 during his first year on the job. (AP Images)

The three other finalists Howard beat out for the award were Baylor's Scott Drew, Gonzaga's Mark Few and Alabama's Nate Oats.

Howard is the fifth Michigan head man ever to win National Coach of the Year honors, joining Dave Strack in 1965, Johnny Orr in both 1976 and 1977, Bill Frieder in 1985 and Steve Fisher in 1992.

The 48-year old was also named Sporting News' National Coach of the Year earlier this month, and was the unanimous selection for the Big Ten's Coach of the Year this season.

His Maize and Blue squad currently holds a 20-4 record after finishing with a 14-3 mark in league play, which was good enough to win the regular-season title outright. It was U-M's 15th all-time Big Ten regular-season championship and the first since John Beilein's crew won the conference by three games in 2014.

Michigan proceeded to earn a No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, marking the first time it had done so since Howard's sophomore campaign as a player in 1993. Frieder's '85 Wolverines were the only other U-M squad ever to earn a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance, before being upset by No. 8-seeded Villanova (and eventual national champion) in the second round that year.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Having compiled a 39-16 overall record so far at Michigan, it's no surprise Howard is off to arguably the best start of any head coach through his first two full seasons in school history.

His 70.9 winning percentage (though that number will change, depending on what happens in the NCAA Tournament) is the second best mark of any coach through his first two years ever at U-M, trailing only the 73.3 winning percentage George Veenker posted in 1929 and 1930.

Like Howard, Veenker also grabbed a Big Ten regular-season championship during his first two seasons in Ann Arbor (1929). The coach whose debut two-year winning percentage comes the closest to matching Howard's and Veenker's is Osborne Cowles' in 1947 and 1948, who went 28-14 (66.6 winning percentage) through his freshman and sophomore coaching campaigns.

Oddly enough, several of the best coaches who have ever walked the sidelines at Michigan struggled mightily during their initial two seasons on the job. Strack, for example, led the Wolverines to the Final Four in 1964, the national title in 1965 and the Elite Eight in 1966, but posted a miserable 13-35 record (27 winning percentage) after accepting the job in 1961 and 1962.

Both Frieder and Orr put together impressive resumes during their tenures in Ann Arbor as well, but nevertheless went 26-31 (45.6 winning percentage) and 23-25 (47.9), respectively, through their first two respective seasons.

Beilein, though, takes the cake on this discussion. His first season of 2007-08 featured the most losses of any team in school history (22), en route to racking up a dismal 31-36 mark (46.2) during his first two years as the U-M head man.

In the 10 seasons immediately following that, Beilein's clubs won two Big Ten regular-season titles, two conference tournament championships and played for two national titles.

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Steve Fisher
Michigan Wolverines basketball's Steve Fisher first full season on the job was 1989-90. (AP Images)
The Winning Percentage of Every Michigan Coach in School History During his First two Years on the job
First 2 Years Coach Record (Winning Percentage)

2020 and 2021

Juwan Howard

39-16 (70.9)

2008 and 2009

John Beilein

31-36 (46.2)

2002 and 2003

Tommy Amaker

28-31 (47.4)

1998 and 1999

Brian Ellerbe

37-28 (56.9)

1990 and 1991

Steve Fisher

37-23 (61.6)*

1981 and 1982

Bill Frieder

26-31 (45.6)

1969 and 1970

Johnny Orr

23-25 (47.9)

1961 and 1962

Dave Strack

13-35 (27)

1953 and 1954

William Perigo

15-29 (34)

1949 and 1950

Ernie McCoy

26-17 (60.4)

1947 and 1948

Osborne Cowles

28-14 (66.6)

1939 and 1940

Bennie Oosterbaan

24-16 (60)

1932 and 1933

Franklin Cappon

21-14 (60)

1929 and 1930

George Veenker

22-8 (73.3)

1920 and 1921

E.J. Mather

28-17 (62.2)

1918 and 1919

Elmer Mitchell

22-20 (52.3)
• — Fisher's total does not include the 1989 NCAA Tournament.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}