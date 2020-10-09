 Tracking Michigan Wolverines football recruiting commits like JJ McCarthy, Greg Crippen and Tavierre Dunlap.
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-09 16:46:47 -0500') }} football Edit

HS Football Thread: Tracking U-M Commits JJ McCarthy, Tavierre Dunlap, More

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
TheWolverine is on the road once again this weekend to track several of the Michigan Wolverines' football recruiting commits, including Del Valle (Tex.) High three-star running back Tavierre Dunlap, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy and more.

We kick off the action with live updates tonight surrounding the performances of Dunlap and Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star defensive tackle and heavy U-M target Rayshaun Benny, before keeping you posted on IMG Academy's showdown with Duncanville (Tex.) High tomorrow.

Michigan Wolverines football commit Tavierre Dunlap
Michigan Wolverines football RB commit Tavierre Dunlap stands 6-0, 195. (Sam Spiegelman)
{{ article.author_name }}