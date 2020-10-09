HS Football Thread: Tracking U-M Commits JJ McCarthy, Tavierre Dunlap, More
TheWolverine is on the road once again this weekend to track several of the Michigan Wolverines' football recruiting commits, including Del Valle (Tex.) High three-star running back Tavierre Dunlap, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy and more.
We kick off the action with live updates tonight surrounding the performances of Dunlap and Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star defensive tackle and heavy U-M target Rayshaun Benny, before keeping you posted on IMG Academy's showdown with Duncanville (Tex.) High tomorrow.
Subscribers can follow along AND be a part of the discussion by clicking HERE.
