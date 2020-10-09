TheWolverine is on the road once again this weekend to track several of the Michigan Wolverines' football recruiting commits, including Del Valle (Tex.) High three-star running back Tavierre Dunlap, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy and more.

We kick off the action with live updates tonight surrounding the performances of Dunlap and Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star defensive tackle and heavy U-M target Rayshaun Benny, before keeping you posted on IMG Academy's showdown with Duncanville (Tex.) High tomorrow.

