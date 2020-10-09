The majority of the Michigan Wolverines' football commits are in action this weekend, andThe Wolverine will be on the road to see not only the pledges, but also several of the program's top targets. Below is a preview of this weekend's games featuring Michigan commits, along with our staff's whereabouts on the recruiting trail.

Michigan Wolverines football RB commit Tavierre Dunlap stands 6-0, 195. (Sam Spiegelman)

The Wolverine On The Road

Our recruiting reporter, EJ Holland, will be in Austin (Tex.) tonight at Westlake High School to watch Del Valle (Tex.) High three-star Michigan running back commit Tavierre Dunlap. The 6-0, 195-pounder is the lone pledge in U-M's 2021 recruiting class Holland has not yet seen in person. Following the Del Valle High vs. Westlake showdown, Holland will head to Duncanville (Tex.) to watch Duncanville High's battle with IMG Academy (from Bradenton, Fla.). The latter is the home of two Wolverine commits — four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy and four-star offensive guard Greg Crippen. Rated as the No. 30 overall player in the country, McCarthy is the highest-rated pledge in Michigan's entire class and is ranked as the seventh best quarterback in the country. Crippen, on the other hand, is one of three four-star offensive linemen the Wolverines have in their 2021 haul, and is tabbed as the sixth best offensive guard in the nation.

Finally, Clayton Sayfie will be at tonight's Oak Park vs. Southfield showdown to catch one of Michigan's primary targets still remaining on the 2021 recruiting board — Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny. The Wolverines' '21 class is nearly filled up, but the case could be made that other than West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star running back Donovan Edwards, Benny is the top target still remaining on U-M's board. Southfield (Mich.) A&T is also the home of class of 2024 quarterback Isaiah Marshall, who already holds a Michigan offer (despite being just a freshman).

Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits

1. Three-star safety Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont

The postseason will kick off for Northmont High School and three-star Michigan commit Rod Moore tonight, with his club taking on Middletown High. The playoff showdown features a former Michigan commit as well in Northmont four-star receiver Markus Allen, who decommitted from the Wolverines on Sept. 9. Moore will lead his Northmont squad into tonight's game with a 6-0 record, though that perfect record was nearly tarnished last week in the regular season finale when Northmont squeaked by Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne with a thrilling 28-27 victory. In fact, four of Northmont's six wins this season have come by six points or less. Nevertheless, they are currently rated as the No. 12 team in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps.com.

2. Three-star running back Tavierre Dunlap, Del Valle (Tex.) High

Michigan running back commit Tavierre Dunlap will face a significant challenge tonight when his Del Valle club goes up against Westlake High School in Austin, Tex. According to MaxPreps.com, Westlake is not only rated as the ninth best high school team in the state of Texas, but also the No. 26 club in the entire country. The 6-0, 195-pound running back will be looking for a bounce back effort from his team tonight, who fell to Liberty Hill (Tex.) High last weekend, 44-27.

3. Four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy will lead his IMG Academy club against Duncanville (Tex.) High tomorrow, who is rated as the No. 6 high school team in the country (IMG Academy is No. 1). McCarthy's IMG squad has outscored its opposition 194-42 so far this year and stands at 4-0 overall, but tomorrow's game will be their biggest test yet. Incredibly, the contest will feature 49 total players who have received at least one FBS offer. Through four games, McCarthy is completing 64 of his 106 attempts (60.4 percent) for 929 yards and nine touchdowns.

Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits