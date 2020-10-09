Roundtable: Which Recruit Committed Elsewhere Should Michigan Try To Flip?
Michigan Wolverines football has 20 pledges in its 2021 class so far, and is looking to add more, pushing for undecided prospects. But could the Maize and Blue flip a recruit that's currently committed elsewhere?
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, and Rivals.com's Mike Farrell give their takes in this roundtable.
What recruit committed elsewhere does Michigan football have a chance of flipping, and who is worth pushing for?
Mike Farrell, Rivals
I’d say Clarkston (Mich.) High Notre Dame offensive line commit Rocco Spindler. I know the staff felt good about their chances before he picked Notre Dame and ND has a great recent OL tradition, but this is an in-state kid and nasty and they need to continue to push to keep him home, especially in this pandemic recruiting world where he can get to Michigan games if he wants easier.
Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High 2021 Kentucky cornerback pledge Maxwell Hariston would be the pick here. The Wolverines have recruited Hairston but didn't like what he put on tape as a junior, so they haven't extended an offer.
