The Maize and Blue’s defense had been struggling while he was in the lineup, but went on a downward spiral following his injury before finishing at 84th in the country. The defensive struggles were one of the many, many reasons Michigan concluded the year with a dismal 2-4 record, with Hutchinson making it clear he didn’t want last season’s catastrophe to be his final campaign in the winged helmet.

Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was limited to just three games last season after suffering a leg injury in the Nov. 7 loss at Indiana that caused him to miss the rest of the year.

Hutchinson announced Dec. 28 he’d be returning to Ann Arbor for his senior season in 2021, determined to restore U-M to its former glory.

“There were a lot of factors [in my decision to come back],” he told the media this afternoon. “The biggest one was to come back for my teammates and lead this team on the right path.

“Last year’s 2-4 record wasn’t very Michigan-like, and I want to reset the culture here and get back to our winning ways. We had a disappointing year [in 2020] and want to get back to our usual 10 and 11-win seasons.”

“Changing the culture” was something Hutchinson referenced several times this afternoon, something that clearly needed to be done once it became painfully obvious there were too many players on last year’s roster who weren’t interested in giving their all for Michigan.

Hutchinson, on the other hand, personifies what it means to be a Michigan Man, with his father having played for the Wolverines and the Maize and Blue running through the family’s bloodlines.

Effort and dedication have never once been brought into question for Hutchinson during his time at Michigan, with the veteran defensive end explaining this afternoon the two new co-defensive coordinators head coach Jim Harbaugh brought in this offseason — Mike Macdonald and Mo Linguist — have helped change the culture and bring a much-needed energy boost back into the program.

“I’m fired up,” Hutchinson exclaimed when asked about his new defensive coaches. “I love all the coaches Coach Harbaugh brought in. There’s a different energy around Schembechler these days.

“Coach Mac came in with a lot of energy and has a different type of focus — you can tell he’s been in the league for the past eight years. I like what we’re doing with the defense and the culture he’s instilling in us.

“I’m fired up to have him as my coach. He’s all about ‘whatever happens, happens,’ and how we’ll fight through adversity, whether it’s penalties or at times when we’re down in a game.

“We don’t care what happens to us — we just have to keep attacking and attacking. That’s what Coach Mac is all about. In terms of the staffs I’ve been around, this is the smartest group.