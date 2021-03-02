Hutchinson Updates Recovery Status, Raves About U-M's New Defensive Coaches
Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was limited to just three games last season after suffering a leg injury in the Nov. 7 loss at Indiana that caused him to miss the rest of the year.
The Maize and Blue’s defense had been struggling while he was in the lineup, but went on a downward spiral following his injury before finishing at 84th in the country. The defensive struggles were one of the many, many reasons Michigan concluded the year with a dismal 2-4 record, with Hutchinson making it clear he didn’t want last season’s catastrophe to be his final campaign in the winged helmet.
Hutchinson announced Dec. 28 he’d be returning to Ann Arbor for his senior season in 2021, determined to restore U-M to its former glory.
“There were a lot of factors [in my decision to come back],” he told the media this afternoon. “The biggest one was to come back for my teammates and lead this team on the right path.
“Last year’s 2-4 record wasn’t very Michigan-like, and I want to reset the culture here and get back to our winning ways. We had a disappointing year [in 2020] and want to get back to our usual 10 and 11-win seasons.”
“Changing the culture” was something Hutchinson referenced several times this afternoon, something that clearly needed to be done once it became painfully obvious there were too many players on last year’s roster who weren’t interested in giving their all for Michigan.
Hutchinson, on the other hand, personifies what it means to be a Michigan Man, with his father having played for the Wolverines and the Maize and Blue running through the family’s bloodlines.
Effort and dedication have never once been brought into question for Hutchinson during his time at Michigan, with the veteran defensive end explaining this afternoon the two new co-defensive coordinators head coach Jim Harbaugh brought in this offseason — Mike Macdonald and Mo Linguist — have helped change the culture and bring a much-needed energy boost back into the program.
“I’m fired up,” Hutchinson exclaimed when asked about his new defensive coaches. “I love all the coaches Coach Harbaugh brought in. There’s a different energy around Schembechler these days.
“Coach Mac came in with a lot of energy and has a different type of focus — you can tell he’s been in the league for the past eight years. I like what we’re doing with the defense and the culture he’s instilling in us.
“I’m fired up to have him as my coach. He’s all about ‘whatever happens, happens,’ and how we’ll fight through adversity, whether it’s penalties or at times when we’re down in a game.
“We don’t care what happens to us — we just have to keep attacking and attacking. That’s what Coach Mac is all about. In terms of the staffs I’ve been around, this is the smartest group.
“I’ve learned so much more about the game and the defense because of the coaches we’ve brought in. These young guys know a lot about football. When I first met Coach Macdonald, I noticed how precise he was with his words and how articulate he is.
“He just sounds like he knows what he’s doing and you can tell how focused he is.”
Hutchinson went on to reveal his role will be a little different in Macdonald’s defense than it was in former coordinator Don Brown’s, admitting fans will see him both “standing up and with his hand in the dirt.”
“You name it,” he exclaimed when asked what his role will be. “Look at the edge guys for the [Baltimore] Ravens [which is where Macdonald previously coached] and that’s who I should look like.”
Hutchinson will have to wait a little longer to fully participate in spring contact drills due to his injury, however. He said today he’s been active in individual running drills and everything else with the exception of the competitive portions.
He admitted it has been tough watching his teammates go through physical competitive segments in practice and not being able to participate, though not as difficult as it was when he had to watch his teammates play in games last year without being present.
“To be on the couch and watch the Wisconsin, Penn State and Rutgers games last season was tough,” Hutchinson admitted. “I want to be out there hitting guys and tackling again. I’m starting to get back to my healthy ways and it’s only a matter of time until I’m back in there.”
Notes
• With defensive tackle Carlo Kemp and end Kwity Paye off to the NFL, Hutchinson was asked this afternoon which new leaders are starting to make their presence known on the defensive line.
“[Junior defensive tackle] Chris [Hinton] is coming up and has always had those leadership qualities,” Hutchinson noted. “Having [fifth-year senior defensive tackle Donovan] Jeter back is big, and he’s starting to have a voice on this defense.
“Those are two on the defensive line who are emerging as leaders.”
