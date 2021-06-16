Inside Former Michigan Star Franz Wagner's NBA Draft Prep

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball star wing Franz Wagner is in Los Angeles preparing for the late-July 2021 NBA Draft. Wagner, the younger brother of Orlando Magic forward Moe Wagner — an unrestricted free agent this offseason — signed with Glushon Sports Management and forwent his final three years of NCAA eligibility. The Berlin, Germany, native is instead pursuing his lifelong dream of becoming an NBA player, and he's as close as ever to achieving it. After two successful years at Michigan — including earning second-team All-Big Ten honors this past season — Wagner is projected to be selected in the first round of the draft. He's one of several top prospects to have declined an invitation to next week's NBA Draft Combine, which will be held in Chicago, instead opting to train on his own until he begins individual workouts and interviews with teams in July. RELATED: No Sources Needed To Know Juwan Howard Will Stay At U-M For Quite Some Time RELATED: Michigan's Isaiah Livers To Take Part In NBA Draft Combine

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball wing Franz Wagner was projected to be selected No. 13 overall to the Indiana Pacers in CBS Sports' latest mock draft. (AP Images)

As Wagner said at the time, it was an extremely difficult decision to leave Michigan for the NBA. One of the factors was how the season ended, with the squad struggling in a heartbreaking Elite Eight loss to UCLA. But given his draft stock, he felt it was right — and he's still at peace with the decision roughly six weeks later. "We wanted to finish better — myself too — but that’s how it goes sometimes. I just felt ready — as ready as you can be — to take this step," Wagner told host Brian Boesch on the Defend The Block podcast this week. "NBA-ready — who really knows who’s ready and who’s not? "It’s been my dream since I can remember, to play in the NBA. Obviously, you don’t know what’s going to happen, how good the situation is going to be and all of that, how I’m going to like it, too. But at the same time, you never know what happens, even in college. "So that was kind of my mindset, and that’s why I was not worrying about what can happen, because I can’t control that. That’s why I went with the mindset that this is my dream, this is what I have in front of me; I think I’m ready for it, so I wanted to do it."

A mainstay in Michigan's lineup for two seasons, the 6-9, 220-pounder started 55 consecutive collegiate games. As a sophomore, he averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists per game, while shooting 47.7 percent overall and 34.3 percent from three-point range. In getting ready for the next level, Wagner said he's trying to improve his all-around game while also zeroing in on specific aspects that he feels need to be much better when it's time to suit up in the league. "One of the things I’ve gotta get better at is shooting, and it’s going to be a main part of those workouts, too," Wagner revealed. "So that fits in well with what I’ve gotta do in those workouts and my own workouts now. That’s been a big emphasis. And then obviously getting in the right shape — that’s something a lot of teams look at. Those are the main things I’m working on now. "I also want to show that I can do stuff with the ball, and not just be an off-the-ball player. I’m working on stuff like dribbling, my ball handling and making decisions with the ball. That’s one thing I can help myself in the draft and at the next level, showing that I can do that as well."

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball wing Franz Wagner ranked third in the country with a defensive box plus/minus rating of 6.1 last season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)