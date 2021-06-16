Inside Former Michigan Star Franz Wagner's NBA Draft Prep
Former Michigan Wolverines basketball star wing Franz Wagner is in Los Angeles preparing for the late-July 2021 NBA Draft.
Wagner, the younger brother of Orlando Magic forward Moe Wagner — an unrestricted free agent this offseason — signed with Glushon Sports Management and forwent his final three years of NCAA eligibility. The Berlin, Germany, native is instead pursuing his lifelong dream of becoming an NBA player, and he's as close as ever to achieving it.
After two successful years at Michigan — including earning second-team All-Big Ten honors this past season — Wagner is projected to be selected in the first round of the draft. He's one of several top prospects to have declined an invitation to next week's NBA Draft Combine, which will be held in Chicago, instead opting to train on his own until he begins individual workouts and interviews with teams in July.
RELATED: No Sources Needed To Know Juwan Howard Will Stay At U-M For Quite Some Time
RELATED: Michigan's Isaiah Livers To Take Part In NBA Draft Combine
As Wagner said at the time, it was an extremely difficult decision to leave Michigan for the NBA. One of the factors was how the season ended, with the squad struggling in a heartbreaking Elite Eight loss to UCLA. But given his draft stock, he felt it was right — and he's still at peace with the decision roughly six weeks later.
"We wanted to finish better — myself too — but that’s how it goes sometimes. I just felt ready — as ready as you can be — to take this step," Wagner told host Brian Boesch on the Defend The Block podcast this week. "NBA-ready — who really knows who’s ready and who’s not?
"It’s been my dream since I can remember, to play in the NBA. Obviously, you don’t know what’s going to happen, how good the situation is going to be and all of that, how I’m going to like it, too. But at the same time, you never know what happens, even in college.
"So that was kind of my mindset, and that’s why I was not worrying about what can happen, because I can’t control that. That’s why I went with the mindset that this is my dream, this is what I have in front of me; I think I’m ready for it, so I wanted to do it."
A mainstay in Michigan's lineup for two seasons, the 6-9, 220-pounder started 55 consecutive collegiate games. As a sophomore, he averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists per game, while shooting 47.7 percent overall and 34.3 percent from three-point range.
In getting ready for the next level, Wagner said he's trying to improve his all-around game while also zeroing in on specific aspects that he feels need to be much better when it's time to suit up in the league.
"One of the things I’ve gotta get better at is shooting, and it’s going to be a main part of those workouts, too," Wagner revealed. "So that fits in well with what I’ve gotta do in those workouts and my own workouts now. That’s been a big emphasis. And then obviously getting in the right shape — that’s something a lot of teams look at. Those are the main things I’m working on now.
"I also want to show that I can do stuff with the ball, and not just be an off-the-ball player. I’m working on stuff like dribbling, my ball handling and making decisions with the ball. That’s one thing I can help myself in the draft and at the next level, showing that I can do that as well."
On one hand, Wagner was very decisive in choosing to enter the NBA Draft. On the other, it immediately placed him in a state of uncertainty. He doesn't know how high he'll get picked, which team will choose him or where he'll live.
"It’s a weird time. You’re kind of just out here trying to get better, but at the same time, I don’t know where I’m going to live in two months — that’s super weird to wrap your mind around that," Wagner said." But I’m just trying to take it day by day, trying to get better and make the most of the time that I have here, trying to enjoy it, too.
"It’s definitely stressful not knowing what’s going to happen and how everything’s going to work out, but at the end of the day I can only control a few of those things. I’m just going to try to get better during these couple weeks, and then I’m sure everything will work out just fine."
Wagner is taking things one day at a time, focusing mostly on his body and improving his basketball skills. He's not swept up in the moment — not yet at least — and has been procrastinating figuring out what his draft plans are.
"That’ll probably be on the list for next week or the next two weeks," he said. "Wherever it is, I hope my friends and family can be there so we can enjoy that night. Until then, obviously, there’s a lot of work to be done, but I’m looking forward to that day for sure."
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook