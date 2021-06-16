Michigan's Isaiah Livers To Take Part In NBA Draft Combine

Former Michigan basketball forward Isaiah Livers is headed to Chicago for the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, which will be held from June 21-17 at Wintrust Arena. The Kalamazoo, Mich., native is one of 69 potential draftees to have been selected for inclusion, and the only Wolverine set to participate. NBA teams selected the players who received invites. Former Michigan wing Franz Wagner is virtually a lock to be selected, most likely in the first round, but he — along with some other top prospects — chose not to partake in the combine. Guards Chaundee Brown, Mike Smith and DeVante' Jones, and center Hunter Dickinson are set to work out at the G League Elite Camp June 19-21, also in Chicago, where they can potentially earn invites to the NBA Combine. Jones, a Coastal Carolina transfer, and Dickinson, a reigning second-team All-American who led the Maize and Blue in scoring and rebounding last season, still have the option to return to college basketball. RELATED: Michigan's Hunter Dickinson Does Not Receive NBA Draft Combine Invite RELATED: 2022 Four-Star Big Man Donovan Clingan Talks Michigan Official Visit

Players will conduct interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games, shooting and strength and agility drills. Of course, Livers will not go through the physical drills, after having underwent successful foot surgery in early April. At that point, he was expected to miss at least six months, which would have him out until October at the earliest. He can still go through the interview process and meet with teams, something he did last summer — though it was virtual and not in person — when he declared for the 2020 draft but ultimately decided to return to school for just one more season. A second-team All-Big Ten standout as a senior in 2020-21, Livers helped lead the Wolverines to the outright conference title, before he missed the final five contests of the year, including four NCAA Tournament games, with a stress fracture. He averaged 13.1 points, six rebounds and two assists per tilt, while shooting 45.7 percent from the field, 43.1 percent from beyond the three-point arc and 87 percent from the charity stripe.