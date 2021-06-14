Michigan's Hunter Dickinson Does Not Receive NBA Draft Combine Invite

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman center Hunter Dickinson entered his name into the 2021 NBA Draft just ahead of the May 31 deadline, and has been training in the Washington D.C. area preparing for his potential professional career. Dickinson hired an NCAA-certified agent and is retaining his eligibility. He has until July 7 to withdraw his name from the draft and return to school. He was hoping to receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, which is set to take place next week from June 21-27, but it was not in the cards — at least not yet. Instead, Dickinson has earned a bid to the NBA G League Elite Camp, which is scheduled for June 19-21, also at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. RELATED: Five-Star Center Jalen Duren Talks Michigan, Juwan Howard RELATED: Top 25 Hoops Recruit Eric Dailey Talks Michigan, Juwan Howard

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman center Hunter Dickinson is preparing for this July's NBA Draft. (USAToday Sports Images)

Former Michigan guards Chaundee Brown and Mike Smith, and incoming transfer commit DeVante' Jones, a former Coastal Carolina guard, have also received invitations to the camp. While the list of NBA Draft Combine invitees have not been announced yet, it's assumed that former Michigan wings Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers will be among the group to earn invites. The G League Elite Camp is a three-day event that gives NBA Draft prospects an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives. The athletes will participate separately in five-on-five games, as well as strength and agility drills. The kicker is that the top standouts from the camp will earn an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, so Dickinson's hopes of attending the event are not dead just yet. He will have the opportunity to impress scouts and front offices in both the workout portion and interviews.