As soon as midnight struck this morning, Santa Claus hopped into his sleigh, broke several international airspace and immigration laws and delivered presents to people around the world.

Whether people received what they wished for depends on if they were naughty or nice. Though there were several naughty college basketball programs who found a lump of coal in their stocking (see: the FBI investigation), there's no question Michigan was high on Santa’s nice list.

Since February 7, 2018, the Wolverines are 26-1, which is the nation’s best record in that span. Michigan’s perfect 12-0 start this season has led them to the No. 2 spot in this week’s AP rankings, and U-M is currently the favorite to win the Big Ten and is in line for a No. 1 seed come March.

And the Wolverines are doing all of this with arguably the cleanest coach in college basketball.

If any program should get what’s on its wish list for Christmas this year, it’s Michigan.

So what's on that wish list for the Wolverines? Here should be the three items at the very top: