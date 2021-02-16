Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny was patient and calculated during the recruiting process, hoping to take visits to multiple schools he was interested in. But, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the NCAA subsequently declaring a dead period that lasted through the end of the cycle for 2021 recruits, Benny was unable to be hosted by programs during his senior year.

Dealing with a minor knee injury early in the fall, the 6-5, 275-pounder had time to think through his recruitment, moved up his timeline and committed to Michigan State Nov. 9. While it was obviously a blow for Michigan to see a top target pledge to an in-state rival, head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff continued to stay in touch, knowing anything can happen before a prospect signs his letter of intent.

“Once I committed, they still told me they weren’t giving up on me,” Benny told The Wolverine. "I already knew what it was."

