Inside Rayshaun Benny's Flip To Michigan: 'It Feels Like Home'
Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny was patient and calculated during the recruiting process, hoping to take visits to multiple schools he was interested in. But, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the NCAA subsequently declaring a dead period that lasted through the end of the cycle for 2021 recruits, Benny was unable to be hosted by programs during his senior year.
Dealing with a minor knee injury early in the fall, the 6-5, 275-pounder had time to think through his recruitment, moved up his timeline and committed to Michigan State Nov. 9. While it was obviously a blow for Michigan to see a top target pledge to an in-state rival, head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff continued to stay in touch, knowing anything can happen before a prospect signs his letter of intent.
“Once I committed, they still told me they weren’t giving up on me,” Benny told The Wolverine. "I already knew what it was."
Early signing day was Dec. 16, with most committed players across the country inking their letters of intent. But after deliberating with his family, Benny decided to wait it out until the late period in February.
"Really, the whole first signing period, it wasn’t like I planned on changing my mind," Benny explained. "It was just more so making sure this was the right decision I wanted to make before making it official. So I talked to my coaches and everything, my family, and that’s just how we decided we wanted to move on with it and just wait."
That left the door open for Michigan and its relentless recruiting approach.
Harbaugh, along with defensive line coach Shaun Nua and offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore had built a great relationship with Benny over the years, and they continued to push for him. That work paid off, with Benny deciding that he would sign with Michigan on late signing day.
