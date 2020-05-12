Take every opportunity to achieve without the fear of failure.

Remember your purpose.

You will never be lonely as long as you love the man in the mirror.

Those are three examples of the daily motivational text messages Michigan basketball associate head coach Phil Martelli sends 2020 signee and incoming freshman forward Terrance Williams.

"He literally sends one every morning," Williams said.

Williams and Martelli have a great relationship, one that goes back long before Williams committed to the Wolverines on New Year's Day. When Williams decommitted from Georgetown in early December, it was Martelli that encouraged head coach Juwan Howard to give him a look.

"We’re definitely in contact a lot," Williams said. "And I’m also close with Coach [Howard] Eisley and Coach Saddi [Washington], too. I’m basically cool with all of the assistant coaches, but Martelli was really the one that got Juwan to look at me."

