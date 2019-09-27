INSIDE THE FORT: How U-M's Coaches, Players Are Responding From The UW Loss
Here is a glimpse at what we're hearing about the Michigan Wolverines' football team heading into this weekend's Rutgers game, and how the coaches and players are responding from the Wisconsin debacle.
There is also an update with one of U-M's top recruits in the 2020 class inside, along with the latest news on several of head basketball coach Juwan's Howard's elite high school targets.
RELATED: In-Depth Podcast With top Commit A.J. Henning
RELATED: News and Views: Campanile on Don Brown, Supporting Each Other
READ THE FULL INSIDE THE FORT HERE
A sample of what's inside…
Michigan faces Rutgers Saturday in a bounce-back game, hoping to prove the effort at Wisconsin was a fluke.
And yes, we said effort. The Badgers were the better team last week and were going to win, but the coaches were extremely disappointed with the lack of focus, the mistakes, the attention to detail — and yes, some of the attitudes once the game got out of hand (and possibly even before).
Offensive line coach Ed Warinner even tweeted this in the days after the game. He seemed to be sending a message.
On every team, there is a core group that sets the tone for everyone else. If the tone is positive, you have half the battle won. If it is negative, you are beaten before you ever walk on the field. – Chuck Noll— Coach Quotes (@CoachMotto) September 23, 2019
So the message being sent this week is — and we hate to do this to you — “All in for Michigan.” There have been meetings, heart to hearts, etc., and they seem to have been received favorably by those who really needed the most. Still, expect to see some new faces in the lineup, new looks at different positions and a search for solutions at positions in which players are giving their all but just not able to contribute like you need to in order to win at this level.
