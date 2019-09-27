NEWS: Rutgers has not been competitive since it joined the Big Ten in 2014, and although it appears to be slightly improved from last season, the storyline for the program remains much of the same.

CAMPANILE: “I think their quarterback [sophomore Artur Sitkowski] probably had his best game last week, which I’m sure they’re encouraged by.

"They have some pretty good receivers and a young tight end [redshirt freshman Matt Alaimo], and two very good running backs [junior Raheem Blackshear and sophomore Isaih Pacheco] who are both good players.

"It’ll be a challenge to defend those guys, and they also have some other young guys who are playing pretty well.”

VIEWS: Rutgers is Campanile's alma mater and his brother, Nunzio, is the team's tight ends coach, so it's no surprise he was complimentary of their program.

With that being said, the Scarlet Knights' offense still lacks play makers and remains one of the worst units in the country, currently residing at No. 107 nationally (353 yards per game).

Campanile's praise for Blackshear and Pacheco is spot on, however, as the duo makes up the two Rutgers offensive players that Michigan should be most wary of (Pacheco has racked up 239 rushing yards on the year with four touchdowns, while Blackshear has already hauled in 22 catches for 255 yards).

If the Wolverines are able to limit those two, it's hard to imagine any other Scarlet Knight on offense (including Sitkowski) burning the Maize and Blue on Saturday.