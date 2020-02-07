INSIDE THE FORT: Intel On Overseas Trips, Zordich, Hoops Recruiting & More
The latest edition of INSIDE THE FORT, including plenty of football, basketball and recruiting information.
We have the latest on Michigan football's plans moving forward on what has become an annual tradition to take a spring team trip overseas. We also provide an update on cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich, amid reports that he interviewed for the head coaching job at Youngstown State.
We also discuss U-M's quarterback competition for 2020, recap the 2020 football signing class, after Wednesday's signing day, provide an update on several top targets for Juwan Howard's basketball team and much more.
RELATED: Martelli Talks Simpson, Defense & More
RELATED: Bubble Watch: Examining Michigan's NCAA Tournement Resume
READ THE FULL INSIDE THE FORT HERE
A sample of what's inside...
As we reported a while back, there were rumblings that head coach Jim Harbaugh was flirting with the idea of making the trips a once every four year endeavor rather than an every year deal. That would give players from each class a chance to go, and everyone would have an opportunity to experience it.
More recently they were flirting with the idea of keeping it domestic … that, however, raised red flags, and like practicing at IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) a few years back, became an NCAA no-no (because by their logic it’s certainly okay to hand out $100s on the sideline and set up fake charities, etc., but satellite camps, etc. are frowned upon).
There had been rumblings of San Diego and then Pearl Harbor this year, but that’s not going to happen ...
***
If you're not a subscriber to The Wolverine, read the INSIDE THE FORT and all premium content by signing up for an annual membership today, and we will send you a $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop powered by Fanatics.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook