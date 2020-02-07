We also discuss U-M's quarterback competition for 2020, recap the 2020 football signing class, after Wednesday's signing day, provide an update on several top targets for Juwan Howard 's basketball team and much more.

We have the latest on Michigan football's plans moving forward on what has become an annual tradition to take a spring team trip overseas. We also provide an update on cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich , amid reports that he interviewed for the head coaching job at Youngstown State.

A sample of what's inside...

As we reported a while back, there were rumblings that head coach Jim Harbaugh was flirting with the idea of making the trips a once every four year endeavor rather than an every year deal. That would give players from each class a chance to go, and everyone would have an opportunity to experience it.

More recently they were flirting with the idea of keeping it domestic … that, however, raised red flags, and like practicing at IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) a few years back, became an NCAA no-no (because by their logic it’s certainly okay to hand out $100s on the sideline and set up fake charities, etc., but satellite camps, etc. are frowned upon).

There had been rumblings of San Diego and then Pearl Harbor this year, but that’s not going to happen ...

