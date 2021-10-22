INSIDE THE FORT (ITF): Cade McNamara's Leadership, Recruiting Intel, More

Then we discuss top 2022 defensive tackle target Deone Walker , with an interesting nugget we picked up recently, provide some intel on Northwestern from one who covers the Wildcats on a daily basis and finish with basketball recruiting and hoops practice notes.

We provide some intel on the team's bye week, including on redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara 's leadership and his chemistry with the receivers, putting in extra time during the 'off week.' We also hit on a few young players who have impressed during practice and could see more time going forward (and in the years to come) as they push the veterans.

Starting with football this week …

Last week was billed ‘opportunity week’ in Schembechler Hall, and the youngsters got a lot of run while the veterans received plenty of rest. That didn’t stop redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara from dropping in and throwing with his teammates while they were waiting for reps, etc. He’s always trying to get more work in, one of the reasons he won the job this summer, and he’s also continuously trying to get his teammates to improve, too.

He’s continued to improve, but it’s his leadership that really stands out.

“The kids love him,” one source close to it said. “He’s an incredible leader. He spends more time in that building than anyone. He’s always trying to get better, and most of all, he just wants to win. He has the respect of everybody in that building.”

At the same time — and again — freshman J.J. McCarthy continues to push him. He’s got those same qualities, is a natural born leader and took a tremendous amount of reps last week. He’s been getting more and more, and given his skillset, there are still plenty who think it’s only a matter of time before the job is his.

He still makes the big mistake in practice from time to time, and that’s the one thing holding him back. However, he’s the ‘it’ quarterback the program has been lacking for a long, long time. We expect him to see more time down the stretch, and in situations other than just running the read option.

Some of the young guys who shined during opportunity week — tight end Louis Hansen, who has been on the scout team MVP list many weeks (won it a few times), primarily for his ability to catch the ball. He’s scoring a lot of touchdowns in the passing game and getting better with his blocking after initially ‘getting thrown around like a rag doll’ by Aidan Hutchinson.That freshman class has some star power — McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, Andrel Anthony, Hansen — and they also happen to be outstanding workers. They’re getting antsy about playing time, but they’ve been assured their time will come.

