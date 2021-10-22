Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Is Literally 'Home' For Jett Howard

It was only a matter of time before Jett Howard joined his father [coach Juwan] and brother [sophomore Jace] at Michigan — or so everyone thought. In the end, that’s exactly what happened when the younger Howard pledged to the Wolverines Oct. 13 over Georgetown, Tennessee and N.C. State, all schools he visited before announcing.

When it finally came time for a decision, Tennessee was really the only school with an outside shot, head coach Rick Barnes having done a great job recruiting him. The family ties and what Michigan had to offer won out, though, and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Howard (6-7, Rivals.com’s No. 35 senior nationally) became the fourth pledge in the class, joining Fairfax (Va.) point guard Dug McDaniel (5-10, Rivals.com No. 71), St. Louis forward Tarris Reed (6-8, No. 45) and Floridian Gregg Glenn (6-7, No. 77).

“They were both good programs. It really just came down to the atmosphere and where I’m comfortable, honestly,” Howard said. “Tennessee, I was so locked in on them because of [coach] Rick Barnes and their culture, his background, how he’s gotten so many guys to the next level. I’m really good friends with [Volunteers freshman point guard] Kennedy [Chandler], and it was such a good situation.”

