TheWolverine

We also tackle several basketball topics inside, including the return of Juwan Howard's crew to the hardwood, who the next elite prospect to commit could be, and much, much more.

Who is it? Find out in this week's edition of INSIDE THE FORT (ITF) . Several other topics are also discussed inside, including a potential position change and the latest intel on U-M's incoming freshmen, what the new signees think of Harbaugh's staff moves and more.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to have found a new ace recruiter on his staff, with the newcomer's addition already paying dividends on the recruiting trail.

Starting with football recruiting …

Michigan’s efforts on the recruiting trail have ramped up considerably in the last several weeks, and it’s paying huge dividends. It’s about to pay more (our EJ Holland will have more on that this weekend and in Monday’s Into The Blue segment).

It’s been made clear that the new U-M coaching additions need to be relentless on the recruiting trail, and they’ve gotten the memo. New defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist has been at it non-stop since he’s been hired — he’s not only been a grand slam, but a bottom of the ninth, down by three in the seventh game of the World Series grand slam.

Keep an eye on recruiting over the next several weeks, especially in his areas. This guy is a special recruiter.

Defensive line coach Shaun Nua has been picking it up, as well. He’s taken some heat, but without going into detail, he’s had a lot on his plate in the last several months. Head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t the only one who believes he still has a chance to get his position to thrive, and he played a part in the nice DT Signing Day haul.

Mike Hart is Mike Hart — it means something to U-M's new running backs coach, and he’s off to a great start — and as we’ve said many times (and heard again from others), “Ron Bellamy will be a great recruiter, especially in the Detroit area.”

Now Michigan’s wide receivers coach is proving it. Helping land Rivals100 defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, a former Michigan State commit, is the first example of what is expected to be many more big signings to come.