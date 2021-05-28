INSIDE THE FORT (ITF): Intel On Michigan Football’s Defense, More

CLICK HERE to read the entire Inside The Fort and/or read an excerpt below.

We discuss what sources have told us about emerging defensive players and how the unit is taking to first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald ’s scheme. We also provide insight on the Josh Gattis contract extension, including thoughts on the news a national analyst.

In Part I, we told you about USC transfer lineman Jay Toia and U-M’s standing with him in the portal.

In this segment, we’ll tell you more about spring movers, feedback on the new staff and much more …

Earlier this week, most of the staff (all but a couple) traveled north for some bonding time in preparation for a busy summer of recruiting heading into fall camp. It was just a bunch of guys having a few drinks, enjoying some country life — skeet shooting, ATVs, etc. — and appreciating each other’s company before the grind hits.

None of them are dreading that aspect, to be clear. In fact, they have already created a great bond, and they’re all excited to see what they can do in a year with lower expectations.

“This is a reset, and everything’s not going to happen overnight,” one source said. “But they’re on the right track.”

On defense, it starts with coordinator Mike Macdonald. We talked to a former G.A. about him and his interactions, and he couldn’t say enough good things about how the kids responded to him. He’s coached some of the best football players in the world, so that immediately got their attention … he’s also younger and relates extremely well to the players, has a policy where they can reach out to him at any point to talk one-on-one, etc.

Everybody appreciates former D.C. Don Brown and what he accomplished here, but some of the players — a few of the defensive backs, specifically — have renewed energy after being beaten down last year.

“They were put in some uncomfortable positions,” the source said. “They’re in spots now where they feel like they’ll be in better situations to succeed.”

