INSIDE THE FORT (ITF): Michigan Football Intel Ahead Of Season Opener

We provide some insight into the team's improved culture, what tweaks were made on the offensive side of the ball and which players have had good fall camps. We also give some of what we've picked up on the Broncos' team.

This edition of Inside The Fort brings you plenty of intel on Michigan Wolverines football ahead of its season opener against Western Michigan.

We’re now less than 24 hours from kickoff, and we (and many) still aren’t entirely sure what to expect from Jim Harbaugh’s seventh team, other than one thing — they’ll bring the energy. Now, that can change when adversity hits, of course. Even some of the best leaders last year were energy ‘suckers’ at times instead of providers, and that hasn’t been tolerated this year.

Part of it can be explained by the new staff additions (especially Mike Hart, but Ron Bellamy and Steve Clinkscale have been outstanding in that role, too), and head coach Jim Harbaugh has been much more ‘hands on’ this year in that respect.

He’s also been heavily involved in the offense, and in our opinion, that’s a good thing. We’ve said many times in response to the ‘he’s not letting Josh Gattis do his thing’ … just, no. And while Gattis is obviously still heavily involved, the commitment to more of a run game is Harbaugh.

“The offensive line … you’ll see more pushing off and attacking,” one observer said (and that would make former line coach Jerry Hanlon very happy). They’ve got the strength up front to do it, and a back like Hassan Haskins … it takes two guys to bring him down. He’s had a great camp.”

They could be down a man, as we’ve alluded to over the last several weeks. One of the best linemen suffered an upper body injury — pictures released by MgoBlue.com show Trevor Keegan and Chuck Filiaga at left and right guard, respectively — but we know the injured Wolverine was supposed to be cleared to return last Monday.

Would he be able to go in an emergency? It seems possible. It’s also very probable he’ll be back for Washington the following week, and they’ll need him in that role

