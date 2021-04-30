We provide the latest on several top basketball recruiting targets and discuss head coach Juwan Howard 's recruiting philosophy (and prowess). Then, we catch up with former Michigan running back David Underwood , who is now a high school coach in Texas, to talk about the Michigan program bringing back some of his former teammates who are now on staff and much more.

Plenty has been made this offseason about head coach Jim Harbaugh bringing a few former players back to serve as coaches on his staff, most notably in the forms of running backs coach Mike Hart and safeties coach Ron Bellamy. Harbaugh recently added to that list when former Wolverine right tackle Courtney Morgan was officially tabbed as the school’s Director of Player Personnel last week.

Each member of the aforementioned trio played under Lloyd Carr in the early to mid-2000s, and each of them won at least one Big Ten championship during their time in Ann Arbor. The culture was in an outstanding place under Carr during that era, and the hope now is that the new hires will instill that mindset into the current players.

Moves like the ones Harbaugh made this offseason haven’t gone unnoticed amongst the alums, former running back David Underwood (2001-04) recently told us. Despite having graduated 17 years ago, Underwood said he still follows the program as close as ever, especially with Morgan — who he said was basically like a big brother to him when the two played together from 2001-03 — now in the fold.

“It’s Michigan and where we played, so it’s home to me,” Underwood exclaimed, though he currently resides in Dallas. “I’m excited for Courtney and what he’ll do for our University, and that he’s getting this opportunity. He’ll help us get back to what we know — championship football.

“It’s still important to understand it’s a process though — Rome wasn’t built overnight. You need the right people in place to put this puzzle together. The sky is the limit at a place like Michigan once you get the right people in who have a passion for and know the history of this place and what it’s about. Those are the kinds of guys who help you win at a high level.”

