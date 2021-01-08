The latest edition of Inside The Fort brings you the latest on Jim Harbaugh 's contract extension and its status, as well as on Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald , who the Wolverines are closing in on to be the team's next defensive coordinator.

The plan is for #Ravens LBs coach Mike Macdonald to accept the #Michigan DC job following the playoffs, source said. Macdonald spent time in college at UGA, now heads back with Michigan. https://t.co/uF0aYRlIrx

CLICK HERE TO READ THE INSIDE THE FORT

The latest edition of Inside the Fort, including plenty on Jim Harbaugh’s new contract, the frontrunner for the D.C. position and more …

Last night, we told you “it’s close” with head coach Jim Harbaugh, to the point that it’s all but done. That appears to be the case — several others reported it immediately after we put that out — and it’s supposed to be signed soon, if it hasn’t been already. We’re hearing it might not be announced until Monday, but it will be done before then. It's a five-year extension with much less base salary and loaded with incentives, as reported.

As reported yesterday, once close to Harbaugh said, “he’s in it for the long haul.” The coaches were telling recruits and their parents it would be done by the end of the week, and Harbaugh told his staff he was going to start interviewing D.C. candidates.

We initially said Harbaugh wanted someone who had been a head coach before (potentially) as his D.C., but told you last night he was switching gears there … not because he was being turned down, but because other names intrigued him a bit more, one in particular. That one is Baltimore Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald, who has also coached defensive backs.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST

***

Not a member but want to read the rest of this insider article? Get instant access to this and more premium content with a 60-day FREE trial.