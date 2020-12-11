This edition of Inside The Fort brings you the latest intel on Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh and his future, with the head man only having one year left on his contract and rumors swirling. We also provide an update on Michigan's Big Ten crossover game set for Dec. 19 and a likely opponent that may surprise some, as well as potential transfers to come as the season winds down. Look for Part 2 of Inside The Fort to be released this afternoon, with much more intel on Michigan football and basketball. Read the beginning below and/or CLICK HERE to read the entire piece. RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: What’s Next For U-M? RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Set For Virtual In-Home Visits With Recruits

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games at U-M. (AP Images)