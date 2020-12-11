Inside The Fort (ITF), Part 1: Transfers, Harbaugh Contract, Champions Week
This edition of Inside The Fort brings you the latest intel on Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh and his future, with the head man only having one year left on his contract and rumors swirling.
We also provide an update on Michigan's Big Ten crossover game set for Dec. 19 and a likely opponent that may surprise some, as well as potential transfers to come as the season winds down.
Look for Part 2 of Inside The Fort to be released this afternoon, with much more intel on Michigan football and basketball.
Read the beginning below and/or CLICK HERE to read the entire piece.
RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: What’s Next For U-M?
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Set For Virtual In-Home Visits With Recruits
CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE INSIDE THE FORT
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh lost a starter from his team when center Zach Carpenter opted for the transfer portal Thursday night.
This one, unfortunately, wasn’t all that surprising. Carpenter had been homesick for a while and had been expressing it, using other reasons to voice his displeasure. Nobody could really understand why since he had moved into the starting lineup, but he made it clear he wasn’t happy, and there were other factors pulling him back home (some that wouldn’t surprise anyone who was once a teenager).
The good news — freshman Reece Atteberry has played extremely well in the early going and has taken to offensive line coach Ed Warinner’s “tough coaching.” And before anyone puts Carpenter’s transfer on Warinner … just, no. There’s a reason the line has improved on Warinner’s watch, and it’s because he demands a lot of his players in practice, as he should.
“The kids love Reece,” one source said.
He comes to work, busts his ass, plays with an edge and doesn’t complain.
Frankly, the team needs more guys like him, and they need to fix the culture. We’re not blaming one side or the other, but it’s the head coach’s job to get all these guys — players, coaches, everyone — rowing in the same direction, and that’s something head coach Jim Harbaugh hasn’t done. And that’s not really debatable at this point.
***
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60 for instant access to this article
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook