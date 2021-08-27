INSIDE THE FORT (ITF), Part 2: Grading Michigan's Position Groups, More

We provide intel on standouts during fall camp, areas that need to improve and more, including grades on each position group based on what behind-the-scenes sources have told us. We finish with a Michigan basketball recruiting update.

Part two of the latest edition of Inside The Fort brings you plenty of scoop on Michigan Wolverines football as it prepares for the season-opener against Western Michigan.

Michigan football is set to open its season in eight days, and it’s a big campaign for third-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. The Wolverines’ offense was good down the stretch in 2019, but took a big step back in 2020. Over the last few weeks, we’ve discussed a rising wide receiver room, strong running back corps, solid quarterback play and an offensive line with potential … But can Gattis and Co. (he has more help now) put it all together?

We spoke to a few national analysts recently to get their thoughts.“

They have been average offensively under Gattis,” said Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network. “Can they get to above average? Quarterback will be the focal point, for obvious reasons, and it does feel like each of the three candidates to start brings something to the table.“Offensive line has to stay healthy, as I mentioned, but there is clearly talent. I like Ronnie Bell and Hassan Haskins — and there are others on the roster with massive promise (see Edwards, Donovan). There are a lot of highly recruited players on this unit, some of whom have shown great promise. But, I don't look at this group and see a sure-fire dynamic attack.”

Sporting News’ Bill Bender is a bit more optimistic that the pieces are there, and they’ll be used correctly.

“The continuity should improve, and a veteran offensive line will help whoever wins the quarterback battle,” Bender said. “Cornelius Johnson needs to emerge as a no-doubt top wide receiver in the offense, and Erick All needs to be a more consistent pass-catcher.

“The addition of Hart to the staff is what I'm watching most. How does that impact the running back rotation with Hassan Haskins and and Blake Corum? Michigan has had one 1,000-yard rusher since Harbaugh arrived. Hart had three 1,000-yard seasons from 2004-07 and gave the Wolverines' running game an attitude it hasn't had since he left.”

Like the rest CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli has seen flashes of good play from the Wolverines’ offense, but on a more consistent basis.“I'm just hoping to see more consistency,” he said. “The first season is an adjustment. You're installing a new offense, and with limited practice time, you're learning a lot in-game. Then the plan is that another offseason to install it helps in year two, but COVID tore that plan apart."

