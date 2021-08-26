Michigan Wolverines Football: Tight End Group Proving Deep, Talented

“I’ve been really pleased. It’s a really veteran group, guys who have been here for a while and know what they’re doing. They’re pros in the sense that they know how to practice, know what meetings should look like. All that stuff comes very easily. We’re more in a phase where we’re polishing up certain parts of their game.”

“It’s a little of a week-to-week thing, but I think five guys would probably play in most of the games just because of the nature of the position,” Harbaugh said. “If you’re going to play three out there at a time, sometimes guys need to take a break, but we feel great that we do have good depth at the position and have the ability to do so if we need to.

Five players could see action on a weekly basis, and sixth — freshman Louis Hansen — is also coming on strong. Erick All, Luke Schoonmaker, Matt Hibner, Joel Honigford and Carter Selzer have all been around, and all are ready to contribute.

Jay Harbaugh is back as Michigan Wolverines football’s tight ends coach, and he’s inherited a talented group. It could be one of the Big Ten’s most intriguing if it plays to its potential, and Harbaugh likes what he’s seen so far.

They’re easy to work with and willing learners, Harbaugh added, crediting Sherrone Moore — now the offensive line coach after previously coaching tight ends — for building the room.

All is the top dog of the bunch, and many have referred to him as a ‘freak athlete.’ He needs to catch the ball in games as well as he has in practice over the years, but he’s a more than willing blocker with the potential to be an outstanding pass catcher.

Though tight end responsibilities are a little different than when Harbaugh coached the group several years ago, it’s not a night and day change.

“It doesn’t necessarily change the skillset required … a guy like Erick All is our most well-rounded guy in the pass game in terms of his ability to stretch the field, the suddenness with which he plays,” Harbaugh said. “His ability to separate and win vs. man defenders is pretty unusual for a guy of his size.

“You’re talking about pass game situations, the ability to beat a safety and a linebacker, but beating a safety one on one … if he can do that consistently, it’s going to give you an advantage.”

Schoonmaker has been one of the fall’s most pleasant surprises. He’s become a threat as both a blocker and a receiver.

“He’s just continued to grow, get better. He’s pretty unusual in the sense that he’s a really balanced guy,” Harbaugh said. “Those guys don’t come around a ton in college football where you have a guy that can legitimately play the line of scrimmage and block most everybody that will line up across from them.

“He works great in combination blocks, can stretch the field vertically. He runs way better than people would imagine, and he can pass protect, too. In the last year all he’s done is just continue to build his skills up in each different area, and he’s made himself a hell of a player."

Honigford carved out a role as a big tight end last year used as an extra blocker. He’s lost more than 25 pounds and is now a factor as a true tight end.

“As he started to lose a little bit of weight, he got better and better with his footwork,” Harbaugh said. “He’s able to do a lot of things he shouldn’t be able to do at his weight.

"He’s really owned it, been all in with the role, and he’s a phenomenal leader … a really great presence for the room, been around forever, knows the ins and outs of the run game and what we’re asking those guys to do. He understands protections. We’re thrilled to have him.”

He can catch, too, and could be targeted in the passing game.

Second-year frosh Matt Hibner, meanwhile, has come out of nowhere to put himself in the mix for playing time. He’s now 6-4, 244 pounds.

“He’s had a really good camp,” Harbaugh continued. “He’s taken major steps from where he was in spring. He’s a really smart kid, learns fast, has great hands, catches everything that comes his way. As he’s put together more good reps and good stuff on tape, he’s developing confidence and being able to unleash his physical tools because he’s unusually fast, one of the faster guys in the room and one of the faster guys probably body weight wise on the whole roster.

“Now it’s about being able to just cut it loose and play, not worry about making a mistake, worry about screwing up, not thinking too much. He’s taken big steps in that regard. It will be an interersting season for him because I really believe he can help us win, but this is also a group above him that’s seasoned and really, really good.”

He could help them this year if necessary, Harbaugh said, but his best days are ahead of him. He’ll be a name to remember down the road.

Walk-on Carter Selzer is also in the mix, and he’ll try to hold off true freshman Louis Hansen.

“He’s learning, getting there,” Harbaugh said of Hansen. “The tight end position is a lot for a young guy. There’s a volume of formations, run schemes, protections, a lot of stuff typically when a guy comes out of school he hasn’t been exposed to before. A lot of it is figuring out what heck he’s supposed to do; where am I supposed to be lined up?

“He’s shown to be a very fast learner. He’s a big kid. Thick; unusually well built for a freshman. He’s on track to become a guy who will be an excellent blocker for us, and should be like Schoonie as a really well-rounded guy who can really do it all for this offense.”