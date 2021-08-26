Michigan Wolverines Football: Starting Linebackers Emerge, Others Battling

“We’ve had a lot of good practices so far. The effort, the energy the guys come out with every day has been tremendous,” Helow said. “It’s been fun going to work. We’ve had a great camp. Guys show up every day, and they’re putting in a lot of effort and energy. They’re very coachable, teachable and we’re looking forward to getting into game planning this week.

Center and captain Andrew Vastardis acknowledged as much Thursday, though the offense won the day a week earlier. The linebackers have been one of camp’s most pleasant surprises, though the depth chart doesn’t look like most might have envisioned after two-plus weeks.

Michigan Wolverines football assistant George Helow is in his first year as linebackers coach, and he’s inherited a willing group. Several have made a move on the depth chart following a scrimmage in which the defense got the better of the offense Wednesday night.

“He does everything you ask him to do. He’s very coachable. He’s playing with his hands, downhill. He has a good understanding of the defense and what we’re trying to do. He’s unbelievable in meetings — big eyes, big chest. He takes great notes. He’s wired the right way. I’m just very excited about how he’s done, and hopefully what he’ll continue to do.”

“He’s had a really good offseason,” Helow praised. ”Nikhai had a plan this offseason, really got out of here well in the weight room. He changed his body, had a great camp. He’s our starting WILL linebacker right now, has earned the right to start.

Much of it has nothing to do with talent or ability, he noted, but knowing what to do. That’s where second-year freshman Nikhai Hill-Green has excelled. He’s extremely talented, but his knowledge of the defense, helped by hours and hours of study, has made him the No. 1 WILL (weakside) linebacker.

“We were playing good defense [yesterday], striking blockers, running to the ball. A lot of good examples of everyone doing their job, good execution. Then, a lot of the teaching looks like, ‘today, are you doing your job.? Are you lined up in the right spot … are you in your stance? Are you doing what you’re supposed to do post snap as the ball is snapped?’”

He played both the WILL and MIKE (inside) positions in the spring in preparation for the future, excelling at both. There’s not a night during bed check that Helow doesn’t see him checking his notes, another indication that he has ‘it.’

Next to him, redshirt junior Josh Ross is in the best shape of his life and ready to for his best year. Hill-Green said last week he had yet to see Ross make a mistake in camp; while that was likely an embellishment, Ross has been outstanding both as a leader and a player.

“Josh has been everything any coach could ask for in a leader, really all through the spring and all through fall camp,” Helow said. “He’s definitely separated himself. His work ethic, attention to detail … just his seriousness and maturity and how he attacks it every day. As a coach … this is awesome.

“He definitely sets the standard in our room at a very high level. He’s very consistent in his behavior and what he does. I’m excited for him, to watch him this year and see what he does.”

Behind them are four or five guys vying for time. Redshirt sophomore Michael Barrett, formerly the favorite to start at WILL, has his work cut out for him to get his job back.

“Mike’s doing a good job. If a guy has earned the right to go out and play and compete, it’s kind of in their hands,” Helow said. “We create every opportunity possible to get guys out on the field. Mike was a viper in the last scheme he was in, so kind of transitioned to the dime/WILL.

“He’s an instinctive guy. We’re kind of looking to see who is going to be after the first two, Ross and Nikhai. He’s in that mix of guys working hard every day to compete.”

Joey Velazquez had a very good scrimmage Wednesday night and hopes to see the field at WILL or on special teams.

“Joey’s a very high energy, high effort guy. He’s another one who knows what to do,” Helow continued. “He gives great effort every day. He had a couple good plays in the scrimmage yesterday. It was really, really good.

“I’m just challenging him to rise up, and I talked to him about the importance of the kicking game. He understands how important that is. It’s a third of the game. He’s working to be the best he can on defense and on special teams.”

True freshman Junior Colson is playing both positions and just returned to the practice field for the first time all fall.

“Junior is out there and he’s competing. There’s kind of like the starters right now and then a group of guys we’re still evaluating to see who’s the next guy going in,” Helow said. “He had some bumps and bruises early on, missed a little time, but he’s back in the mix. He practiced well yesterday and he’s back in there competing.”

All still have nine days before the opener to state their cases for playing time, and they’re making the most of it.