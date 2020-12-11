TheWolverine

Positive updates on several of U-M's four-star football commits have also been included, along with some discussion surrounding a veteran basketball player or two who may be considering rocking the Maize and Blue for an additional year in 2021-22.

We released Part 1 of Inside the Fort this morning, and now bring you a second edition that details the Michigan Wolverines' potential football opponent Dec. 19, redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara's health status and more.

A SAMPLE OF WHAT'S INSIDE…

Starting with football, and next week’s potential game. Because of COVID cancellations, etc., Michigan could well play at Iowa next weekend, and as we reported, it could be a Friday night affair. But will the Wolverines actually play the game given that they’ve missed the last two due to a rise in cases?

It’s looking more and more likely. The number of cases is starting to stabilize, and they’re getting a handle on it. We believe redshirt frosh Cade McNamara could be healthy enough to get the start, but nothing is set in stone there.

On McNamara … many wonder why he didn’t get his chance earlier than late in the second quarter of the Rutgers game. In reality, he did. Several now have told us he was given a long look in practice the week before that game, but he just wasn’t good enough.

He proved to be a gamer against the Scarlet Knights (as do many, of course, though redshirt sophomore Joe Milton wasn’t one of them). But the jury is still out here, without a doubt, and there are many who believe incoming frosh JJ McCarthy is “the man” the second he arrives on campus.

McNamara had been better than Dylan McCaffrey, but he wasn’t exactly killing it in practices.

Some football recruiting …

The Jim Harbaugh contract situation (or lack thereof) has basically left the team’s 2021 commits in limbo, though we received positive updates last night from several four-star pledges when asked about their thoughts on the situation. Each one we spoke with made it clear they want Harbaugh to remain at Michigan, while most of them also confirmed his potential departure wouldn’t impact their pledge to the Maize and Blue.

