TheWolverine

Juwan Howard's basketball club and his recruiting efforts are also covered inside, as well as some updates on former Wolverines who are now trying to stick with NBA squads.

The latest edition of Inside the Fort brings you several injury updates for the Michigan Wolverines' football team heading into tomorrow's game, along with some inside intel on Penn State and what has gone wrong for the Nittany Lions this season.

Starting with football …

Michigan hopes to have one tackle back, if not both, Saturday vs. Penn State. Both have been practicing now for a week and a half, but now offensive line coach Ed Warinner has some decisions to make.

Redshirt frosh Karsen Barnhart was U-M’s offensive lineman of the week last week, and he is “the future,” according to some offensive line experts close to it.

“He’s tenacious,” he said. “He has that gear you’re looking for, a nastiness you can’t teach and he’s getting better each game. If and when Ryan Hayes comes back, he’d better be ready to play at a high level – like, a really high level.”

We mentioned last week that we expect one who was previously leaning toward going pro after this year to be back next year. Several sources now have told us Aidan Hutchinson will be back, and this is about as good as it gets. As culture goes, Hutchinson “gets” what it should be at Michigan …

And we wish more did. Without going into specifics, we’ve heard some disturbing things about entitlement, etc. among some of the talented players that make us wonder what the future holds for them (and the group). Now, there have been a few of these guys each year, and it doesn’t have to be a program killer. It can be a team killer, though — the 3-9 Michigan State team a few years back is an example, and those close to Penn State believe it’s a huge problem there — and if it continues, it could be a tough finish to the season.