TheWolverine

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball season is all wrapped up, with the Maize and Blue players now turning their attention toward next season and what they want to do with their futures. Could Juwan Howard and his staff receive a pleasant return from a senior or two? The latest news regarding that situation can be read here in this edition of INSIDE THE FORT (ITF). Jim Harbaugh's club, meanwhile, is in the thick of its spring practices, and we have several updates on which players are standing out. There is information inside surrounding the Maize and Blue's personnel on its offensive line and at running back, as well as how the quarterback battle is shaping up.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team won the Big Ten AND advanced to at least the Elite Eight for just the eighth time in school history this year. (USA Today Sports Images)