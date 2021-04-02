TheWolverine

INSIDE THE FORT (ITF): U-M's QB Battle, A Few Basketball Seniors Returning?
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball season is all wrapped up, with the Maize and Blue players now turning their attention toward next season and what they want to do with their futures.
Could Juwan Howard and his staff receive a pleasant return from a senior or two? The latest news regarding that situation can be read here in this edition of INSIDE THE FORT (ITF).
Jim Harbaugh's club, meanwhile, is in the thick of its spring practices, and we have several updates on which players are standing out. There is information inside surrounding the Maize and Blue's personnel on its offensive line and at running back, as well as how the quarterback battle is shaping up.
A SAMPLE OF WHAT'S INSIDE…
Everyone is curious to know who the spring standouts have been, and we’ve got a good idea at this point. We’ll start up front where freshman guard Zak Zinter is (many say undoubtedly) the best offensive lineman, just a big guy who moves extremely well and plays with a mean streak. He could probably play any of the interior line positions well, though he’s at right guard as of now, playing next to redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber.
Stueber is having his typical solid spring, and you can pencil him in to start.
We told you yesterday sixth-year senior Andrew Vastardis is working with the ‘ones’ at center, but the other three positions on the line aren’t set in stone. Redshirt sophomore Ryan Hayes has been working at left tackle while redshirt junior Chuck Filiaga and redshirt frosh Trevor Keegan have been battling at left guard.
Redshirt frosh Karsen Barnhart has been banged up, but most believe there’s a spot for him when he returns. They’ll take the best five linemen and make it work, so he could play tackle or guard.
We won’t know how good this group can be until Barnhart gets back and they all have a chance to work together for a while, which obviously won’t be this spring with the session about to wrap up.
---
