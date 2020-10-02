TheWolverine

Discussions surrounding senior wideout Nico Collins are also inside, as well as several recruiting updates and the latest surrounding Juwan Howard's basketball club.

The newest edition of Inside the Fort brings you the latest on what we're hearing out of the Michigan Wolverines' football practices, in regards to redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Mazi Smith and more.

Starting with football ...

There was some concern among the fan base when Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown omitted a few guys from his list of practice standouts during this week’s press conference. Luiji Vilain was one — the redshirt junior end had been making strides, by all accounts, and been improving — and redshirt freshman tackle Mazi Smith was the other.

A few things to remember here: 1) they haven’t even been in pads yet. This is a big one, of course. As offensive line coach Ed Warinner said recently, that’s when you separate the men from the boys.

So … those who have an edge heading into yesterday’s padded practices were the guys who had done a great job lining up, knowing the playbook and getting after it.

2) Brown acknowledged he was concerned about ripping off lists of names because he always forgot about someone.