Wolverine TV: George Rooks Delaying Decision? Where Things Stand
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down where things stand with Rivals250 Michigan Wolverines defensive line target George Rooks, and discuss more top storylines from the week, on this episode of The Wolverine Recruiting Show.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Recruiting Mailbag: Will Michigan Close With Donovan Edwards?
RELATED: Meet Cristian Dixon, Michigan's Most Interesting Commit
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook