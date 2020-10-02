 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: George Rooks Delaying Decision? Where Things Stand
Wolverine TV: George Rooks Delaying Decision? Where Things Stand

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down where things stand with Rivals250 Michigan Wolverines defensive line target George Rooks, and discuss more top storylines from the week, on this episode of The Wolverine Recruiting Show.

Michigan Wolverines football DL target George Rooks is taking his time with a decision.
Michigan Wolverines football DL target George Rooks is taking his time with a decision. (Alex Gleitman)
---

